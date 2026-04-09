VandyBoys Host No. 16 Oklahoma in Crucial SEC Series at Hawkins Field

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Tim Corbin and the VandyBoys return to Hawkins Field this week looking to bounce back after a series loss at Texas A&M. Now sitting at 6-6 in SEC play, Vanderbilt finds itself at a pivotal point in the season, hosting a ranked Oklahoma squad in what feels like a defining series for its postseason hopes. With the Commodores struggling away from home, just 2-10 in road and neutral games, this weekend carries added weight. Simply put, this is the kind of series Vanderbilt needs to win to stay firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Oklahoma enters at 5-7 in conference play, a mark that falls short of preseason expectations after an impressive start that included a title at the Shriners Children’s College Classic, a tournament where Vanderbilt finished fifth. The Sooners have been a middle-of-the-pack SEC team statistically, ranking near the bottom in both on-base percentage and slugging, while sitting around the middle in ERA. Their identity, however, is clear. When they do get on base, they apply pressure. Oklahoma ranks near the top of the conference in stolen bases, a trend Vanderbilt will need to contain, not just this weekend but in the coming weeks against several of the SEC’s most aggressive teams on the basepaths. The issue for the Sooners has been consistency reaching base, as they sit near the bottom of the league in OBP during conference play, right alongside Vanderbilt.

For the Commodores, the concerns are just as apparent. Vanderbilt has struggled to generate traffic on the bases in SEC games and currently sits near the bottom of the conference in OBP. Even more concerning is the pitching staff, which ranks last in team ERA. That is an issue that has made it difficult to string together wins. Those two factors combined are not a sustainable formula, and they will need to improve quickly if Vanderbilt wants to turn its season around.

This weekend presents an opportunity. It is a winnable series for both sides, but for Vanderbilt it carries a greater sense of urgency. If the Commodores want to keep their postseason aspirations intact, this is a series they simply cannot afford to drop.

Team Record (SEC) RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 20–14 (6-6) 100 94 Oklahoma 22-10 (5-7) 17 51

Thursday (4/9)

TV: SECN

SECN Radio: 94.9 The Fan

94.9 The Fan Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 75°, Sunny

75°, Sunny Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. LJ Mercurius

Connor Fennell vs. LJ Mercurius Opponent Pitcher Profile: LJ Mercurius Throws: R Class: Jr. Starts: 8 Record: 5-3 ERA: 5.11 WHIP: 1.30 Innings: 37.0 Strikeouts: 49 Walks: 14 Snapshot: LJ Mercurius has emerged as a key weekend starter for Oklahoma in 2026 after transferring from UNLV, where he showed steady development across two seasons. He took a major step forward in 2025, posting a 3.57 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 53 innings while holding opponents to a .230 average. Through eight starts this season, Mercurius owns a 5.11 ERA but has remained effective in several key areas. He continues to miss bats at a high level, striking out 49 batters in 37 innings, and has done a solid job limiting hard contact with opponents hitting .243 against him. While his strikeout ability stands out, occasional lapses in run prevention have led to some uneven outings.

LJ Mercurius

Friday (4/10)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 82°, mostly sunny

82°, mostly sunny Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: TBA vs. Cameron Johnson

TBA vs. Cameron Johnson Opponent Pitcher Profile: Cameron Johnson Throws: L Class: Jr. Starts: 8 Record: 5-1 ERA: 2.72 WHIP: 1.40 Innings: 36.1 Strikeouts: 52 Walks: 24 Snapshot: Cameron Johnson has developed into one of Oklahoma’s most effective arms in 2026 after beginning his career at LSU. Following a difficult freshman season and an inconsistent 2025 campaign, Johnson has taken a significant step forward this year as a full-time starter. Through eight starts, Johnson owns a 2.72 ERA and has been a major swing-and-miss presence, striking out 52 batters in just over 36 innings. Opponents are hitting only .205 against him, showing how difficult he can be to square up. His biggest challenge has been command, as 24 walks in 36.1 innings can lead to traffic on the bases. Still, when he is around the zone, his ability to generate strikeouts makes him one of the tougher matchups Vanderbilt will face this weekend.

Cameron Johnson

Saturday (4/11)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 94.9 The Fan

94.9 The Fan Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Weather: 85°, Thunderstorms Likely

85°, Thunderstorms Likely Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Trent Collier Opponent Pitcher Profile: Trent Collier Throws: L Class: So. Starts: 1 Record: 0-1 ERA: 2.38 WHIP: ~1.24 Innings: 11.1 Strikeouts: 15 Walks: 4 Snapshot: Trent Collier has worked primarily out of the bullpen for Oklahoma in 2026, with just one start across nine appearances. Despite limited innings, he has been an effective option for the Sooners, providing quality depth on the mound. Through 11.1 innings, Collier owns a 2.38 ERA while holding opponents to a .233 average. He has shown an ability to miss bats with 15 strikeouts and has maintained solid control with just four walks. While he has not been used extensively as a starter, Collier’s efficiency and ability to limit damage make him a reliable arm who could play a role in multiple situations this weekend.

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Trent Collier

Keys to the Series:

🔑 1. Find Ways to Get on Base

Vanderbilt’s biggest issue in SEC play has been getting traffic on the bases. The Commodores sit near the bottom of the conference in OBP, and that simply has to improve this weekend. Oklahoma has shown the ability to limit consistent damage, so creating opportunities will be critical. Whether it is working counts, drawing walks, or finding gaps, Vanderbilt needs baserunners to put pressure on the Sooners.

🔑 2. A Pitcher Needs to Step Up

The pitching staff has been the defining concern for Vanderbilt, ranking last in the SEC in ERA during conference play. This weekend does not necessarily require dominance across the board, but it does require one arm to take control of a game. A quality start that can stabilize things and limit big innings would go a long way in giving Vanderbilt a chance to win a series.

🔑 3. Lean on the Weekend Arms

Vanderbilt will need length from its starters, especially Connor Fennell, Wyatt Nadeau, and maybe whoever fills the third spot in the rotation. Bullpen usage has been heavy at times, so getting deeper outings will be key. If those three can provide quality innings and keep the game under control into the later frames, it sets Vanderbilt up in a much better position to close out games and ultimately win the series.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt’s season has largely been defined by its SEC play, and it has been rather up and down to this point (per Will Byrum on the podcast this week). The Commodores opened conference action by taking a series from LSU at home, powered by an offense that showed it can compete with anyone in the league. That momentum quickly disappeared the following weekend, however, as Vanderbilt was swept on the road at Mississippi State, once again highlighting ongoing struggles away from home and inconsistencies on the mound.

The response after that was about as dramatic as it gets. Vanderbilt returned home and swept in-state rival Tennessee in a thrilling series that featured three walk-off wins. It was a weekend that completely shifted the energy around the program, as the offense delivered in big moments and the team showed the kind of resilience needed to compete in the SEC.

Last weekend at Texas A&M brought things back to reality. Vanderbilt opened the series with a strong win, but dropped both games of a doubleheader to lose the series. It was another example of the challenges this team has faced on the road, where wins have been hard to come by and consistency has been elusive.

Now sitting at 6-6 in conference play, Vanderbilt finds itself at a crossroads. The flashes are there, this team has shown it can beat quality opponents, but the inconsistency, especially away from home and on the mound, continues to hold it back. The question now is whether the Commodores can start to string together complete weekends and turn those flashes into sustained success as SEC play continues.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Braden Holcomb (LF)

Holcomb has been one of the more talented bats in the lineup, but production has dipped in recent weeks. When he is at his best, he provides power and run production in the middle of the order. Vanderbilt needs him to get back to driving the baseball and being a consistent presence offensively, especially in a series where creating runs may not come easy.

Wyatt Nadeau (RHP)

Nadeau is one of the arms Vanderbilt needs to rely on despite him being just a freshman, but recent outings have been inconsistent. With the pitching staff searching for stability, his role becomes even more important. If Nadeau can settle in, limit free passes, and give the Commodores quality innings, it would go a long way toward easing pressure on the bullpen.

Logan Johnstone (RF)

Johnstone has shown flashes this season (including two walk off hits), but like several others in the lineup, he has struggled to find consistency. His ability to get on base and contribute offensively is key for a team that has had trouble creating traffic. Vanderbilt will need him to take quality at-bats and help set the table as they look to generate more scoring opportunities this weekend.

Oklahoma Season Overview

Oklahoma’s season has been defined by inconsistency since the start of SEC play. The Sooners opened the year in impressive fashion, winning the Shriners Children’s College Classic and building strong early momentum that raised expectations heading into conference action.

In league play, Oklahoma has been competitive but has struggled to sustain success from weekend to weekend. The Sooners opened SEC play by dropping a series to Texas A&M, losing two of three in a high-scoring set. After a midweek loss to Southeastern Louisiana, they responded with one of their best performances of the season, taking a series on the road at LSU with two wins in Baton Rouge. That result showed just how dangerous this team can be when everything is working.

However, that momentum quickly stalled. Oklahoma was swept by Texas the following weekend, including a 14-0 loss in the opener, exposing issues that have appeared at times throughout SEC play. They followed that with another series loss, dropping two of three at home against Alabama in a set that featured several close games but ultimately more missed opportunities.

Overall, Oklahoma has proven it can compete with high-level competition, highlighted by its series win at LSU and strong start to the year. At the same time, the inability to consistently put together complete weekends has kept the Sooners around the middle of the SEC standings as they look to find stability moving forward.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Trey Gambill (LF)

Gambill has been one of Oklahoma’s most productive hitters in SEC play, leading the way with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.037 OPS. He consistently finds ways to get on base, whether through hits or walks, and that ability to create traffic makes him a tone-setter in the lineup. If Vanderbilt struggles to control him, Gambill can quickly become the spark that drives Oklahoma’s offense.

Jaxon Willits (SS)

Willits has been one of the most consistent bats for the Sooners, hitting .350 in conference play. He does a great job putting the ball in play and keeping innings alive, making him a tough out at the top of the order. While he may not provide overwhelming power, his ability to string together hits and apply pressure offensively makes him a key piece Vanderbilt will need to contain.

Cameron Johnson (LHP)

Johnson has been one of Oklahoma’s most effective arms this season and a potential difference-maker in the series. With a 2.72 ERA and 52 strikeouts in just over 36 innings, he brings a swing-and-miss presence that can neutralize even strong lineups. While command can occasionally be an issue, if he is around the zone, he has the ability to control a game and give Oklahoma a strong chance to win his start.

The Bottom Line

This sets up as a tightly contested series between two teams still searching for consistency in SEC play. Both Vanderbilt and Oklahoma have shown they can compete with top competition, but neither has been able to put together complete weekends on a regular basis.

For Vanderbilt, returning home should be a major advantage given their struggles away from Hawkins Field. The question is whether they can take advantage of it by getting on base, finding stability on the mound, and getting quality innings from their starters.

This feels like a swing series for both sides, but especially for the Commodores. If Vanderbilt wants to stay firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture, this is a weekend they need to capitalize on.

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