Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M Game Preview, Analytics Deep Dive
No. 19 Vanderbilt battles with Texas A&M at noon in Memorial Gymnasium. TDR’s very own analytics expert Trevor Hulan gives a full preview of the game and dives deep into the analytics of this matchup.
Date: Feb 14, 2026
Time: 12pm CST
TV: SECN
Location: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN
Gambling Lines
Vanderbilt -6.5
Over/Under 165.5
Happy Valentine’s Day
Watch Preview
