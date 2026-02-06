Vanderbilt vs Oklahoma Game Preview, Analytics Deep Dive

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

No. 15 Vanderbilt enters this matchup with Ole Miss on a 3-game win streak. The Oklahoma sooners enter the game on a 9-game losing streak, sitting firmly in the cellar of the SEC standings. The Commodores will be without Duke Miles, while the status of Frankie Collins remains unclear. TDR’s very own analytics expert Trevor Hulan gives a full preview of the game and dives deep into the analytics of this matchup.

Date: Feb 7, 2026

Time: 230pm CST

TV: SECN

Location: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN

Gambling Lines

Vanderbilt -12.5

Over/Under 159.5

Watch Preview

