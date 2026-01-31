Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss Game Preview, Analytics Deep Dive
In a matchup originally scheduled for 730pm CST in Oxford, Mississippi, the No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores will now be taking on the Ole Miss Rebels at 5pm CST in Nashville, Tennessee. The 18-3 Commodores are riding high after two 25+ point victories over Mississippi State and Kentucky. Vanderbilt looks to carry that momentum into the Ole Miss matchup despite being without guards Duke Miles and Frankie Collins. Ole Miss enters the matchup at 11-9, coming off two straight losses to Auburn and Kentucky after three straight wins in SEC play. TDR’s very own analytics expert Trevor Hulan gives a full preview of the game and dives deep into the analytics of this matchup.
Time: 5pm CST
TV: SECN
Location: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN
Gambling Lines
Vanderbilt -13.5
Over/Under 149.5
Watch Preview
