Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss Game Preview, Analytics Deep Dive

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

In a matchup originally scheduled for 730pm CST in Oxford, Mississippi, the No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores will now be taking on the Ole Miss Rebels at 5pm CST in Nashville, Tennessee. The 18-3 Commodores are riding high after two 25+ point victories over Mississippi State and Kentucky. Vanderbilt looks to carry that momentum into the Ole Miss matchup despite being without guards Duke Miles and Frankie Collins. Ole Miss enters the matchup at 11-9, coming off two straight losses to Auburn and Kentucky after three straight wins in SEC play. TDR’s very own analytics expert Trevor Hulan gives a full preview of the game and dives deep into the analytics of this matchup.

Time: 5pm CST

TV: SECN

Location: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN

Gambling Lines

Vanderbilt -13.5

Over/Under 149.5

Watch Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order