Vanderbilt vs Tennessee Game Preview, Analytics Deep Dive
No. 19 Vanderbilt is back home to take on the rival Tennessee Volunteers. Vanderbilt enters the matchup coming off a disappointing one-point loss to Missouri. The Volunteers enter on a three game win-streak. TDR’s very own analytics expert Trevor Hulan gives a full preview of the game and dives deep into the analytics of this matchup.
Date: Feb 21, 2026
Time: 1pm CST
TV: ESPN
Location: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN
Gambling Lines
Vanderbilt -3.5
Over/Under 150.5
Watch Preview
