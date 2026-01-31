Vanderbilt WBB Falls to Ole Miss, Second Straight Loss

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team began the year with a program-record 20 game winning streak but now find themselves dealing with their first losing streak of the season. After suffering their first loss of the season to South Carolina Sunday, the Commodores dropped their second straight at the hands of Ole Miss 89-76.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Oxford Thursday night, but was relocated to Birmingham, Alabama on Friday afternoon due to weather conditions. Despite the unexpected gift of a neutral site, Vandy was unable to capitalize.

The start to the game was eerily similar to the South Carolina loss, with Vandy playing poorly and digging themselves a hole early. The Commodores struggled with turnovers and shooting in the first half to fall behind by 19 by halftime 44-25.

“We certainly weren’t ourselves in the first half. It wasn’t any better than our last game” coach Shea Ralph said after the game.

To Vandy’s credit, they didn’t roll over. The Commodores shot out of halftime with a 16-4 run to close the gap to seven, 48-41, and get themselves back in the game. They gradually chipped away at the lead and even managed to take a three-point lead 67-64 with just under six minutes left in the game.

Unfortunately, the deficit was just too much for Vandy to overcome and the Rebels responded with a 19-9 run to close out the game

“When you look at the game from start to finish, I am really proud of my team for fighting back, but we just dug ourselves too deep a hole” Ralph said.

Mikayla Blakes once again led Vandy with a game high 29 points. Freshman Aubrey Galvan had 18 points, with Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda the only other Commodore in double figures with 11.

The Commodores had 19 turnovers and were outrebounded by the Rebels 35-27. The Commodores also got virtually no production from the bench, with 0 points and just 2 rebounds coming from the reserves.

Vandy finally returns home Sunday afternoon where they will take on Florida and try to get themselves back on track.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order