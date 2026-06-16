The Road Ahead: Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball’s 2026-27 SEC Opponents Revealed

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The SEC released each team’s conference opponents for the 2026-27 season, giving the Commodores a clearer picture of the road ahead as they look to build on last season’s historic campaign.

Unlike the men’s basketball schedule, which features 18 conference games, the SEC women’s basketball schedule consists of 16 league contests. Each team plays 14 opponents once, either at home or on the road, while also facing one designated opponent twice in a home-and-home series.

For Vanderbilt, that rotating home-and-home opponent will be Missouri. The Commodores and Tigers will meet once in Nashville and once in Columbia during the conference season.

One notable aspect of the schedule is Vanderbilt’s annual rivalry matchup with Tennessee. For the third consecutive season, the Commodores and Lady Vols will meet only once during SEC play. This year’s showdown will take place at Memorial Gymnasium, giving Vanderbilt an opportunity to host one of the league’s marquee rivalries.

The Commodores enter the season with lofty expectations following one of the best campaigns in program history. Vanderbilt won 29 games, finished 13-3 in SEC play, earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to its first Sweet 16 since the 2008-09 season.

Head coach Shea Ralph’s squad established itself as one of the nation’s top programs during the 2025-26 campaign and will once again be expected to contend near the top of the SEC standings.

Vanderbilt’s 2026-27 SEC Opponents

Home Games

Arkansas

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Road Games

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Missouri

Oklahoma

Texas

The SEC has not yet released the dates and times for conference games.

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