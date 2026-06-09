VandyBoys Add SEC-Proven Infielder Blaize Ward Through Transfer Portal

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Vanderbilt has added another intriguing piece to its transfer portal class, landing Missouri freshman infielder Blaize Ward.

Ward, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-handed hitter, spent his freshman season as Missouri’s second baseman. On the surface, his full-season numbers were already solid. He hit .296 with a .404 on-base percentage, .421 slugging percentage and .825 OPS across 44 games. He finished the year with 45 hits, five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 33 RBI and 26 runs scored in 185 plate appearances.

Blaize Ward, touch 'em all ‼️



The freshman slugs his first HR as a Tiger (402 ft.) and trims the lead to a pair.



T5 | MIZ 3, OU 5 pic.twitter.com/jWJ9XdBQ4U — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 18, 2026

Ward also earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors twice, which adds some nice context to the profile. This was not just a quiet stat-sheet season buried on a struggling Missouri team. He had stretches where he looked like one of the better young hitters in the league, especially down the stretch of the season.

For a freshman in the SEC, that is a good starting point. What makes the profile even more encouraging is that Ward’s production improved once conference play arrived.

Against SEC pitching, Ward hit .323/.411/.427 with an .838 OPS over 27 games. He recorded 31 hits, three home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored in 112 plate appearances. That is not just a nice freshman season. That is a freshman already holding his own against the same level of arms he will continue to see at Vanderbilt.

For some added Vanderbilt context, Ward’s .838 OPS in SEC play was actually higher than Brodie Johnston’s conference OPS this past season. That does not mean Ward is automatically that caliber of player, but every Vanderbilt fan knows how valuable Johnston was. When a freshman second baseman is already producing like that against SEC pitching, it is worth paying attention.

Vanderbilt also got a pretty close look at him. Ward went 6-for-13 with two walks against the Commodores last season, so this is not a player the staff had to evaluate from a distance. They saw him compete against their own arms, and he clearly made an impression.

Blaize for the lead!



Ward with a rocket up the middle to score Durnin#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/pVl59fTxzs — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 9, 2026

That is the first reason this pickup makes sense. With portal hitters, especially younger ones, there is always some guesswork involved when trying to figure out how their production will translate. With Ward, Vanderbilt does not have to project as much. He has already played in the SEC, already handled SEC velocity and already produced in conference games.

The advanced numbers back up the idea that Ward was a useful offensive player in league play. He posted a 106 wRC+ in SEC games, making him slightly above average offensively against conference competition. He also struck out just 17.0% of the time while walking 7.1% of the time. Those are not elite plate discipline numbers, but they are perfectly solid for a freshman playing every day in the SEC.

Have a day, kid 🔥



Blaize Ward makes it a 4-2 lead with his third hit of the day.



T5 | MIZ 4, UK 2 pic.twitter.com/mKstcwYlkq — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 5, 2026

Ward also found ways to get on base beyond just hits and walks. He was hit by seven pitches in conference play, which helped push his on-base percentage over .400. There is some toughness and bat-to-ball ability in the profile, and Vanderbilt is getting a player who already showed he could put together competitive at-bats in a difficult offensive environment.

The biggest question is how much power there is long term. Ward’s SEC ISO was .104, which points more toward a contact-oriented hitter than a true power bat right now. His batted-ball profile helps explain why. In conference play, Ward had a 50.6% ground-ball rate, a 27.3% line-drive rate and a 22.1% fly-ball rate. He put the ball on the ground a lot, and he simply did not give himself enough chances to do damage in the air.

That is also why Ward feels like an interesting player for Jason Esposito to work with.

The raw home run total does not jump off the page, but there are hints of more pop in the bat. Overall, Ward hit a home run on 12.9% of his fly balls. In SEC play, three of his 21 fly balls left the yard. That suggests the issue was not necessarily a lack of strength. The bigger issue was that he did not elevate the ball often enough.

The freshman makes it 5-1 ‼️



Blaize Ward clutches up for a two-out, two-run 1B#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/wzfWbKqZfH — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 21, 2026

If Vanderbilt can help Ward add more lift without taking away from his contact skills and on-base ability, there could be more offensive upside here than the freshman-year stat line shows. Colin Barczi is a good example of a hitter with pop who needed to do a better job getting the ball in the air. Ward is not the same player, but the developmental idea is similar. The power may be more accessible if the swing and approach can create more fly balls.

That makes Ward more than just a safe contact bat. There is a real development path here. He already has the left-handed bat that Vandy is losing in Mancini, the SEC production, and the ability to get on base. If more lift comes, the offensive ceiling gets a lot more interesting.

The defensive numbers also make this pickup stronger. Ward posted 3.83 defensive runs saved at second base, with most of that value coming on infield ground balls. His 3.13 INF GB runs saved suggests he was a positive defender when it came to turning grounders into outs. He also added value on double-play starts and pivots.

That is important for the Vanderbilt fit because second base should be one of the more interesting competitions on the roster. Ward gives the Commodores another legitimate option there, and he is not just a bat-first player who has to be hidden defensively. He brings a positive defensive profile to a position where Vanderbilt could use more competition.

Tigers strike first ⚡️



Blaize Ward picks up his 4th hit and 3rd RBI of the series.#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/TMsBQePEvS — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 21, 2026

The overall fit is pretty easy to understand. Ward is young, already experienced and already productive in the league Vanderbilt plays in. He may not be the flashiest portal addition on paper, but there is a lot to like when you dig into the profile. He got on base. He made contact. He played solid defense. He produced against SEC arms. He also showed enough sneaky power to think there may be more in the bat with the right development.

This is the type of addition that can look better in a few months than it does on the day of the commitment. Ward does not have to come in and be a star necessarily, but he gives Vanderbilt another real option in the infield mix. If he wins the second base job, it would not be surprising. If he pushes someone else and raises the level of competition, that still helps the roster.

Bottom Line

Ward is a strong developmental pickup with a legitimate chance to compete right away. A freshman second baseman hitting .323/.411/.427 in SEC play is a strong starting point, especially when the defensive numbers are positive and there may be more power to unlock. Vanderbilt already saw how competitive his at-bats could be up close, and if Jason Esposito can help him elevate the ball more consistently, this could end up being a very nice addition for the Commodores.

This is my favorite addition so far, mostly because he’s young, SEC proven, and I’ve seen him with my own eyes. Still, this is a more than solid pickup for Corbin and the VandyBoys. Now if Corbin can just land some pitchers.

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