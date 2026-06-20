VandyBoys Land 32-Home Run Slugger Hunter Ray Through Transfer Portal

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Vandy has made another splash in the transfer portal, securing former FDU slugger Hunter Ray over a number of other SEC and P4 schools.

Ray made headlines last year as he hit an absurd 32 home runs, the second most in all of division 1 baseball. Ultimately, he slashed .345/.467/.809 with 12 doubles, 1 triple, and the aforementioned 32 home runs. He is rated the 137th best transfer by 64Analytics and 44th best transfer by Baseball America.

Analysis

As demonstrated by the starkly different transfer rankings, Ray is a bit of a polarizing prospect with an absolutely sky-high ceiling but a potentially very low floor. Let’s break down both sides.

The upside is obvious. 32 home runs, an OBP closer to .500 than .400, 24 stolen bases in 27 attempts. If you do that in the SEC you’re getting picked first overall. I don’t care what level you did it at, though, if you record those stats in college, you can play. Ray brings an electric combination of power and speed to the SEC. Frankly, those stats speak for themselves. I don’t think I have to say much more to illustrate to Vandy fans what kind of player Ray could be for Tim Corbin.

Now let’s get into the slightly less fun, but equally important discussion of the risk Ray is as a transfer. The most obvious element of risk is that the NEC competition Ray faced as a freshman and sophomore pales in comparison to the SEC pitching he’s about to go up against. Being able to hit bombs off of sub 90 mph fastballs from guys who only have two reliable pitches is a start, but not the SEC. The next element, that worries me more than the rest, is the fact that he had a near 22% strikeout rate against that poor competition. You can live with that K rate in the SEC when you hit the ball hard consistently (see Braden Holcomb), but it’s hard to imagine Ray’s K% staying the same or decreasing against SEC pitchers. There’s a real chance that Ray’s swing and miss tendencies could make him unplayable against conference opponents. Remember, it was just two years ago that Koby Kropf (who hit over 20 HRs and batted well over .300 for USC Upstate) committed, but didn’t even last a full semester at Vandy. Now, Jason Esposito has already demonstrated an uncanny ability to help players maintain/tap into power while lowering swing and miss numbers. Vandy is banking hard on Esposito‘s coaching to help Ray adjust to the best conference in college baseball.

Finally, it’s worth noting that FDU’s ballpark is 370 feet to dead center and 321 to both left and right field. That’s a very small ballpark. Some of those home runs could easily turn into doubles or fly outs at The Hawk or other SEC stadiums.

Ray also does not bring elite defense despite his speed, as he had just 0.86 defensive runs saved as a corner outfielder last year for FDU.

As a last note, I find it important to realize the context in which commitment comes. Vandy already looks like they have 9 starting caliber position players who could combine to be an above average SEC offense next year. Vandy also looks to be in a good position to land at least 2 freshman position players who could come in and start in the SEC. All that to say, as crazy as it sounds, there is a very real world in which Ray does not play much next year. I find it interesting that Vandy is continuing to swing big with position players despite having a solid group of returners/committed portal players and desperately needing some pitching. The good news, though, is that there’s still plenty of time for players to enter their name in the portal and for Vandy to secure new commitments.

Hunter Ray, alongside Bud Coombs, he’s one of the biggest names that Vandy has landed out of the portal in the modern college baseball era. He brings electric tools and a sky high ceiling to a team that has lacked offensive star power over the last 5 years. That said, saying that coming to the SEC is going to be a big adjustment is putting things rather lightly. How Ray performs will be an extremely interesting story for all Vandy fans over the next year.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com