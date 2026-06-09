VandyBoys Land Maryland Outfielder Bud Coombs as Impact Transfer Addition

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Vanderbilt made a big splash in the transfer portal today, landing former Maryland outfielder Johnathan “Bud” Coombs. Coombs was a member of the All-Big 10 freshman team this past season as he slashed an absurd .360/.491/.779 in somewhat limited action.

Coombs is the 188th best player and 15th best center fielder in the portal, according to 64 Analytics.

Quick Analysis

Let me say, I love this pickup for the ‘Dores. It fits a positional need after the departures of Braden Holcomb and Logan Johnstone and brings in an extremely high potential bat. Coombs’ overall hitting stats are absurd. The slash line of .360/.491/.779 is All-American level stuff on its own, but it gets even more impressive when you see that he had 23 BBs and just 22 Ks in his 111 plate appearances. His OPS and ISO were in the 99th percentile for all college baseball players and his wOBA was in the 98th. The only major metric that he did not rank in the 95th percentile or above was wRCE (weighted run created efficiency), which was in the 76th percentile – still a great mark for a true freshman.

It is worth noting, however, that Coombs’ production dropped in conference play. Coombs hit just .267 with an OBP of .373 and an OPS of .940 in Big 10 play. He did, however, hit 3 doubles and 5 home runs in just 60 conference at bats. This production dip but maintenance of power/hard hit balls indicates that while Coombs’ offensive game may need a bit of refining, he does the most important thing of all consistently: hit the ball hard. Think freshman year Brodie Johnston. I’m sure Vandy fans won’t be mad at all if they get another one of those.

Beyond his offensive game, Coombs has plus speed and a plus arm, giving him real center field tools. It is unknown whether or not he will end up playing center field with the return of Rustan Rigdon and recent commitment of Wofford CF Niko Brini, but it gives Vanderbilt great defensive versatility in the outfield. If he plays center field for the ‘Dores then he will be very good there, but if he ends up in the corner he will be one of the best defensive corner outfielders in the country.

Diving Deeper

There are a few more things that I think Vandy fans should know and that make Coombs’ commitment more significant. The first is that Coombs went to Maryland as a two-sport athlete, playing both football and baseball. He injured himself early in fall camp, however, and did not play for Maryland football and missed out on a lot of baseball training as well (a big part of why he did not start consistently throughout the season). Coombs will now be focusing on just baseball at Vandy. For a guy who has never spent more than 6 months of a year focusing primarily on baseball, he sure has had a great career. I think that dropping football and working with Jason Esposito for a full offseason will do absolute wonders for Coombs’ game, helping him maintain his power while cutting down on the whiffs against premium pitching.

The next reason why Coombs’ commitment is significant is that it adds another position player to the 2025 class that only had 2 position players reach campus (Carson Quillen and Korbin Reynolds). P4 freshmen transfers into the SEC tend to do well their first year, and then absolutely explode in their 2nd and final year in the conference. Coombs’ commitment immediately improves the outlook of not only this upcoming season, but their outlook going into 2027-28 as well.

Finally, I love how Coombs has a completely different style of play compared to Niko Brini’s. Brini seems, by all accounts, to be a very high floor player who won’t light the world on fire but will give outstanding defense and make a lot of good contact. Coombs’ on the other hand, has a violent swing and tries to hit the ball as hard as possible all the time. While this leads to much higher variance, it can also lead to production like 18 XBHs in 86 ABs and an OPS over 1.200. I think these two complement each other very well offensively and defensively, and should give Vandy fans a lot to be excited about this upcoming season.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order