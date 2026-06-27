VandyBoys Land Top-100 Transfer Pitcher Gavin Lauridsen From USC

The Vandyboys have landed their first pitching transfer of the 2026 offseason in Gavin Lauridsen from the University of Southern California. He is the 96th overall transfer and the 27th best pitcher in the portal according to 64Analytics, Vandy’s 1st top-100 portal pitcher since Cody Bowker.

​Lauridsen is a rising sophomore who had a flashy but somewhat inconsistent freshman season for USC. He made 2 starts and had 24 appearances out of the bullpen going 3-1 overall. He had a 4.73 ERA and 3 saves, striking out 40 and walking 27 batters over 45⅔ innings. He was the 309th ranked player and 91st RHP in the class of 2025 according to Perfect Game. Lauridsen was also drafted in the 13th round by the Milwaukee Brewers but elected to go to college instead of jumping straight to the pro ranks.

​The addition of Lauridsen seems to add yet another high ceiling, low floor youngster to a pitching staff already teeming with very similar players. He has a mid-90s fastball that sits 93-95 and can get up to 96. He also features a curveball and changeup that sit in the low and mid 80s, respectively. He uses his 6’5 frame well, getting some great extension that helps his already solid fastball play up another level.

​The obvious concern for Vandy fans is the 27 walks which translated to a 5.32 BB/9 in Lauridsen’s freshman campaign. Vandy’s biggest issue last year was not a pitching staff that lacked stuff, but a staff that simply couldn’t stop giving up free passes. Lauridsen joins Tyler Baird, Wyatt Nadeau, Aidan Stillman, and Nate Schlote as potentially promising arms who have outstanding stuff but need to get the command and free passes in order to have large roles on a competitive team.

​As some necessary context, I find it important to restate that it is almost impossible for Vandy baseball to get rising seniors in the transfer portal due to Vanderbilt’s academic requirements and the fact that baseball portal players are unable to take summer classes. The vast majority of arms in the portal are rising seniors, greatly limiting Vandy’s pool. According to 64Analytics, Lauridsen is the 8th best underclassman pitcher in the portal, making him the 8th best pitcher available to Vanderbilt.

​Ultimately, while Lauridsen could be an impact piece for the ‘Dores next season, it’s too early to tell what his role will be with his propensity for free passes. Once again, a lot of stock is being put in Scott Brown to help Vandy’s high ceiling youngsters realize their potential.