VandyBoys Land Top-15 Transfer Catcher Matt Conte From Wake Forest

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Vandy baseball has made another splash in the transfer portal in former Wake Forest catcher Matt Conte. Conte hit .274 with 12 doubles and 12 homers for the Demon Deacons last season and is rated the 15th best player in the transfer portal and 3rd best center per 64Analytics. Going by their metrics, he is the best ever portal get for Vanderbilt. Of note, though, he is a draft-eligible sophomore, although it is viewed as somewhat unlikely that he will get selected high enough for him to forego another season of college.

Player Profile

Conte is a great foil to what Korbin Reynolds is behind the plate. Conte was in the 70th percentile or above in every offensive stat except for run per plate appearance indicating his extremely solid and consistent overall offensive game. His slash line for last year was .274/.374/.504 against good P4 competition in the ACC. His ISO of .230 was in the 83rd percentile in the NCAA and his wRC (weighted runs created) of 52.54 was in the 90th. His defense, while not unplayable by any means, won’t turn heads. He had a modest 1.86 DRS last season, indicating just slightly above average defensive ability.

Transfer Analysis

Conte is a big pickup for Vanderbilt, who arguably needed another catcher with only Korbin Reynolds, Aukai Kea, and Mack Whitcomb in the room. Colin Barczi was viewed as a potential candidate to return for his senior season, but after an outstanding MLB combine performance, the likelihood of him getting drafted and signing seems to be much higher than him returning. Reynolds started nearly every game for Vanderbilt behind the plate after Barczi sustained a shoulder injury, but struggled mightily throughout SEC play hitting just .186 in conference play and leaving something to be desired with framing and receiving pitches. Whitcomb started the season as Vandy’s everyday DH, but Barczi’s injury forced him out of the lineup once it became apparent his defense was not up to snuff.

The addition of Conte gives Vanderbilt another defensively solid backstop who will likely bring more consistency and power than Reynolds on the offensive side of things. Honestly speaking, he fills the last (and only) hole on Vandy’s lineup for next season. If Conte is the primary starter behind the plate, Vanderbilt could have one of the deepest, most consistent, and most dangerous lineups in the country for the 2026-27 season.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

A New Leaf Counseling and Consulting

Vandy Nation, we’ve survived the Stackhouse and Mason years – our mental health has taken a beating. 😅 When life gets tough, don’t turn to AI for support. Turn to Coleman Thompson and the licensed professionals at A New Leaf Counseling and Consulting. Learn more or schedule an appointment at https://www.anewleafcounseling.net/

TDR Hats Available

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order