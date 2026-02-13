VandyBoys Opening Weekend Opponents Quick Preview
The Vanderbilt Commodores are back for their 24th season under Tim Corbin, and opening weekend sends the VandyBoys to Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Vanderbilt will play all three games inside Globe Life Field, the retractable-roof home of the Texas Rangers.
Below is everything you need to know for opening weekend, including projected starting pitching matchups and 2025 stats where available.
Friday (2/13) vs. #10 TCU Horned Frogs
- TV: FloSports
- Time: 3:00 pm
- Weather: 80°, partly cloudy
- Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
- Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Tommy LaPour
- Tommy LaPour Profile:
- 📌Baseball-Reference:
- Throws: R
- Class: Jr.
- 2025 Role: Weekend starter
- 2025 Starts: 16
- 2025 Record: 8–3
- ERA: 3.09
- WHIP: 1.16
- Innings: 90.1
- Strikeouts: 88
- 2025 Season Snapshot:
- LaPour emerged as TCU’s top starter in 2025, leading the Horned Frogs in starts and innings while providing consistent, reliable production every weekend. He worked deep into games, limited damage, and served as the anchor of TCU’s rotation throughout the season.
- TCU Projected Starting Lineup:
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Average
|OBP
|SLG
|AB
|HR
|RBI
|Prev. School
|C
|Nolan Traeger
|So.
|.327
|.429
|.472
|159
|3
|17
|1B
|Rob Liddington
|G-Sr.
|.359
|.448
|.675
|206
|15
|50
|Incarnate Ward
|2B
|Cole Cramer
|G-Sr.
|.320
|.433
|.419
|222
|3
|43
|3B
|Colton Griffin
|Jr.
|.266
|.381
|.415
|94
|2
|14
|SS
|Jack Bell
|Jr.
|.259
|.376
|.453
|139
|5
|31
|OF
|Sawyer Strosnider
|So.
|.350
|.420
|.650
|220
|11
|51
|OF
|Chase Brunson
|Jr.
|.317
|.395
|.554
|224
|12
|46
|OF
|Noah Franco
|So.
|.313
|.396
|.548
|217
|11
|49
|DH
|Kyuss Gargett
|Jr.
|.266
|.343
|.330
|94
|1
|17
|Kentucky
Saturday (2/14) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- TV: FloSports
- Time: 11:00 am
- Weather: 69°, possible storms
- Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
- Pitching Matchup: Austin Nye vs. Lukas Pirko
- Lukas Pirko Profile:
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
- Throws: R
- Class: So.
- 2025 Role: Starter / Reliever
- 2025 Starts: 4
- 2025 Record: 0-4
- ERA: 7.25
- WHIP: 1.86
- Innings: 36.0
- Strikeouts: 30
- 2025 Season Snapshot:
- Pirko filled a hybrid role for Texas Tech in 2025, making appearances both as a starter and out of the bullpen. While his overall numbers were inconsistent, he flashed swing-and-miss stuff and logged meaningful innings, leading to an expanded opportunity entering 2026.
- Texas Tech Projected Starting Lineup:
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Average
|OBP
|SLG
|AB
|HR
|RBI
|Prev. School
|C
|Matt Quintanar
|Jr.
|.407
|.511
|.706
|226
|15
|57
|JUCO
|1B
|Robin Villeneuve
|G-Sr.
|.365
|.447
|.661
|189
|12
|49
|2B
|Tracer Lopez
|Sr.
|.299
|.357
|.407
|221
|5
|30
|3B
|Linkin Garcia
|Fr.
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|SS
|Coleman Ryan
|So.
|.248
|.292
|.292
|113
|0
|11
|LF
|Logan Hughes
|Jr.
|.327
|.411
|.697
|211
|19
|58
|CF
|Kyeler Thompson
|Jr.
|.257
|.358
|.346
|191
|2
|23
|RF
|Jace Souza
|So.
|.222
|.323
|.259
|27
|0
|1
|DH
|Connor Shouse
|So.
|.265
|.431
|.559
|34
|2
|8
|Georgia Tech
Sunday (2/15) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- TV: FloSports
- Time: 10:30 am
- Weather: 71°, sunny
- Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
- Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. TBD
- Oklahoma State Projected Starting Lineup:
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Average
|OBP
|SLG
|AB
|HR
|RBI
|Prev. School
|C
|Campbell Smithwick
|Jr.
|.282
|.410
|.464
|110
|5
|23
|Ole Miss
|1B
|Colin Brueggemann
|Jr.
|.303
|.380
|.582
|208
|15
|54
|2B
|Brock Thompson
|So.
|.231
|.376
|.434
|143
|7
|26
|3B
|Aidan Meola
|Sr.
|.255
|.327
|.426
|47
|1
|10
|SS
|Avery Ortiz
|Jr.
|.273
|.375
|.509
|55
|3
|8
|LF
|Garrett Shull
|So.
|.248
|.328
|.367
|109
|2
|9
|CF
|Kollin Ritchie
|Jr.
|.291
|.385
|.645
|141
|14
|38
|RF
|T.P. Wentworth
|Gr.
|.220
|.350
|.280
|50
|0
|7
|Clemson
|DH
|Alex Conover
|Jr.
|.254
|.370
|.474
|114
|6
|22
