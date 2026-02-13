VandyBoys Opening Weekend Opponents Quick Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

The Vanderbilt Commodores are back for their 24th season under Tim Corbin, and opening weekend sends the VandyBoys to Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Vanderbilt will play all three games inside Globe Life Field, the retractable-roof home of the Texas Rangers.

Below is everything you need to know for opening weekend, including projected starting pitching matchups and 2025 stats where available.

Friday (2/13) vs. #10 TCU Horned Frogs

TV: FloSports

FloSports Time: 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Weather: 80°, partly cloudy

80°, partly cloudy Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)

Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Tommy LaPour

Connor Fennell vs. Tommy LaPour Tommy LaPour Profile: 📌Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=lapour000tom Throws: R Class: Jr. 2025 Role: Weekend starter 2025 Starts: 16 2025 Record: 8–3 ERA: 3.09 WHIP: 1.16 Innings: 90.1 Strikeouts: 88 2025 Season Snapshot: LaPour emerged as TCU’s top starter in 2025, leading the Horned Frogs in starts and innings while providing consistent, reliable production every weekend. He worked deep into games, limited damage, and served as the anchor of TCU’s rotation throughout the season.

TCU Projected Starting Lineup:

Position Player Year Average OBP SLG AB HR RBI Prev. School C Nolan Traeger So. .327 .429 .472 159 3 17 1B Rob Liddington G-Sr. .359 .448 .675 206 15 50 Incarnate Ward 2B Cole Cramer G-Sr. .320 .433 .419 222 3 43 3B Colton Griffin Jr. .266 .381 .415 94 2 14 SS Jack Bell Jr. .259 .376 .453 139 5 31 OF Sawyer Strosnider So. .350 .420 .650 220 11 51 OF Chase Brunson Jr. .317 .395 .554 224 12 46 OF Noah Franco So. .313 .396 .548 217 11 49 DH Kyuss Gargett Jr. .266 .343 .330 94 1 17 Kentucky

SAWYER. STROSNIDER.



6 RBIs • 2 home runs pic.twitter.com/zztT4X3woi — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) March 23, 2025

Saturday (2/14) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

TV: FloSports

FloSports Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Weather: 69°, possible storms

69°, possible storms Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)

Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) Pitching Matchup: Austin Nye vs. Lukas Pirko

Austin Nye vs. Lukas Pirko Lukas Pirko Profile: 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=pirko-000luk Throws: R Class: So. 2025 Role: Starter / Reliever 2025 Starts: 4 2025 Record: 0-4 ERA: 7.25 WHIP: 1.86 Innings: 36.0 Strikeouts: 30 2025 Season Snapshot: Pirko filled a hybrid role for Texas Tech in 2025, making appearances both as a starter and out of the bullpen. While his overall numbers were inconsistent, he flashed swing-and-miss stuff and logged meaningful innings, leading to an expanded opportunity entering 2026.

Texas Tech Projected Starting Lineup:

Position Player Year Average OBP SLG AB HR RBI Prev. School C Matt Quintanar Jr. .407 .511 .706 226 15 57 JUCO 1B Robin Villeneuve G-Sr. .365 .447 .661 189 12 49 2B Tracer Lopez Sr. .299 .357 .407 221 5 30 3B Linkin Garcia Fr. — — — — — — SS Coleman Ryan So. .248 .292 .292 113 0 11 LF Logan Hughes Jr. .327 .411 .697 211 19 58 CF Kyeler Thompson Jr. .257 .358 .346 191 2 23 RF Jace Souza So. .222 .323 .259 27 0 1 DH Connor Shouse So. .265 .431 .559 34 2 8 Georgia Tech

LOGAN HUGHES CLEARS THE BASES



AND WE'RE BACK ON TOP!



Tech: 9

UCI: 8 pic.twitter.com/GP1MhOeJGC — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) February 23, 2025

Sunday (2/15) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

TV: FloSports

FloSports Time: 10:30 am

10:30 am Weather: 71°, sunny

71°, sunny Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)

Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. TBD

Nate Taylor vs. Oklahoma State Projected Starting Lineup:

Position Player Year Average OBP SLG AB HR RBI Prev. School C Campbell Smithwick Jr. .282 .410 .464 110 5 23 Ole Miss 1B Colin Brueggemann Jr. .303 .380 .582 208 15 54 2B Brock Thompson So. .231 .376 .434 143 7 26 3B Aidan Meola Sr. .255 .327 .426 47 1 10 SS Avery Ortiz Jr. .273 .375 .509 55 3 8 LF Garrett Shull So. .248 .328 .367 109 2 9 CF Kollin Ritchie Jr. .291 .385 .645 141 14 38 RF T.P. Wentworth Gr. .220 .350 .280 50 0 7 Clemson DH Alex Conover Jr. .254 .370 .474 114 6 22

Bases are FOC… and now they're not, thanks to this no doubter from Colin Brueggemann!



Watch the action now on @FloCollege ➡️ https://t.co/XyCeHv0a48#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/9FWyYBGamt — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) February 15, 2025

