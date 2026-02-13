Skip to main content
VandyBoys Opening Weekend Opponents Quick Preview

by: Colin Bryant1 hour agoPeterPorker714

The Vanderbilt Commodores are back for their 24th season under Tim Corbin, and opening weekend sends the VandyBoys to Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Vanderbilt will play all three games inside Globe Life Field, the retractable-roof home of the Texas Rangers.

Below is everything you need to know for opening weekend, including projected starting pitching matchups and 2025 stats where available.

Friday (2/13) vs. #10 TCU Horned Frogs

  • TV: FloSports
  • Time: 3:00 pm
  • Weather: 80°, partly cloudy
  • Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
  • Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Tommy LaPour
  • Tommy LaPour Profile:
    • 📌Baseball-Reference:
    • Throws: R
    • Class: Jr.
    • 2025 Role: Weekend starter
    • 2025 Starts: 16
    • 2025 Record: 8–3
    • ERA: 3.09
    • WHIP: 1.16
    • Innings: 90.1
    • Strikeouts: 88
    • 2025 Season Snapshot:
      • LaPour emerged as TCU’s top starter in 2025, leading the Horned Frogs in starts and innings while providing consistent, reliable production every weekend. He worked deep into games, limited damage, and served as the anchor of TCU’s rotation throughout the season.
  • TCU Projected Starting Lineup:
PositionPlayerYearAverageOBPSLGABHRRBIPrev. School
CNolan TraegerSo..327.429.472159317 
1BRob LiddingtonG-Sr..359.448.6752061550Incarnate Ward
2BCole CramerG-Sr..320.433.419222343 
3BColton GriffinJr..266.381.41594214 
SSJack BellJr..259.376.453139531 
OFSawyer StrosniderSo..350.420.6502201151 
OFChase BrunsonJr..317.395.5542241246 
OFNoah FrancoSo..313.396.5482171149 
DHKyuss GargettJr..266.343.33094117Kentucky

Saturday (2/14) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • TV: FloSports
  • Time: 11:00 am
  • Weather: 69°, possible storms
  • Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
  • Pitching Matchup: Austin Nye vs. Lukas Pirko
  • Lukas Pirko Profile:
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
    • Throws: R
    • Class: So.
    • 2025 Role: Starter / Reliever
    • 2025 Starts: 4
    • 2025 Record: 0-4
    • ERA: 7.25
    • WHIP: 1.86
    • Innings: 36.0
    • Strikeouts: 30
    • 2025 Season Snapshot:
      • Pirko filled a hybrid role for Texas Tech in 2025, making appearances both as a starter and out of the bullpen. While his overall numbers were inconsistent, he flashed swing-and-miss stuff and logged meaningful innings, leading to an expanded opportunity entering 2026.
  • Texas Tech Projected Starting Lineup:
PositionPlayerYearAverageOBPSLGABHRRBIPrev. School
CMatt QuintanarJr..407.511.7062261557JUCO
1BRobin VilleneuveG-Sr..365.447.6611891249
2BTracer LopezSr..299.357.407221530
3BLinkin GarciaFr.
SSColeman RyanSo..248.292.292113011
LFLogan HughesJr..327.411.6972111958
CFKyeler ThompsonJr..257.358.346191223
RFJace SouzaSo..222.323.2592701
DHConnor ShouseSo..265.431.5593428Georgia Tech

Sunday (2/15) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • TV: FloSports
  • Time: 10:30 am
  • Weather: 71°, sunny
  • Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
  • Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. TBD
  • Oklahoma State Projected Starting Lineup:
PositionPlayerYearAverageOBPSLGABHRRBIPrev. School
CCampbell SmithwickJr..282.410.464110523Ole Miss
1BColin BrueggemannJr..303.380.5822081554 
2BBrock ThompsonSo..231.376.434143726 
3BAidan MeolaSr..255.327.42647110 
SSAvery OrtizJr..273.375.5095538 
LFGarrett ShullSo..248.328.36710929 
CFKollin RitchieJr..291.385.6451411438 
RFT.P. WentworthGr..220.350.2805007Clemson
DHAlex ConoverJr..254.370.474114622 

