VandyBoys Sweep Marist Behind Power Surge and Dominant Pitching

The Vandyboys capped off a sweep of Marist with a 8-1 victory on Sunday. Vanderbilt won the first two games by a score of 16-5 and 12-1, run ruling the Red Foxes both games.

Vanderbilt had an explosive weekend offensively, but were led by Braden Holcomb and Mike Mancini. Holcomb went 6-11 over the weekend, driving in 7 with 2 home runs and a double. Mancini had an outstanding return from injury, going 5-10. Logan Johnstone also had 2 home runs over the weekend while Korbin Reynolds and Tommy Goodin each added one of their own.

On the mound, Austin Nye impressed the most of all Vandy pitchers going 5 innings with 6 Ks and no runs allowed. Nate Taylor did not allow an earned run and had 6 Ks in his 4 innings, but did have 5 BBs and allowed an unearned run. Jakob Faulkner had a nice bounce back, too, as he did not allow a run in 3 innings. Freshman Wyatt Nadeau continued to impress as he threw 2 scoreless innings and struck out 4 of 7 batters faced.

Game Recaps

Game 1

The first game of the series got off to a rough start for Vanderbilt, as the first two batters reached on a fielding error by Ryker Waite and a throwing error on Max Jensen. Marist then struck first when a runner scored from 3rd on a play where the runner from 1st was caught stealing. Vandy responded by putting up 3 runs with a Johnston HBP, Mancini single, Whitcomb double, and Jensen bloop single. Marist then got 2 solo homers off of Connor Fennell in the 2nd and 3rd to tie things up at 3 a piece. Vandy would finally break things open in the 5th with a Braden Holcomb 3 run homer after a Johnston walk and Mancini single. Whitcomb, Rustan Rigdon, and Brodie Johnston singled around Max Jensen and Logan Johnstone walks which scored three more in the 5th and made it 9-3. England Bryan came in to pitch in the 6th and allowed 2 runs after giving up a single and home run. The teams then traded scoreless innings until the 8th where Vanderbilt put up 7 runs and ended the game early thanks to a Holcomb single, Whitcomb double, Jensen single, Rigdon single, Reynolds homer, Waite single, and Logan Johnstone home run in order.

Game 2

Things got off to a much better start for Vanderbilt in game 2 as Nye had a perfect 1st and the ‘Dores stayed hot at the plate. Logan Johnstone and Brodie Johnston walks, a Braden Holcomb double, and a Tommy Goodin 3 run homer got 4 runs home for Vandy in the 1st inning. Nye once again had a perfect 2nd and it was a similar story for Vandy at the plate, too. Korbin Reylonds singled, Ryker Waite walked, Logan Johnstone singled, Brodie Johnston hit a sac fly, in order got two across. Holcomb then struck out before a Tommy Goodin double brought home 2 more to make it 8-0 Vandy. Nye allowed one hit in the 3rd but no runs while Vandy added 2 more runs on a Korbin Reynolds HBP followed by Logan Johnstone’s second homer of the weekend. The two teams then traded scoreless innings until the 6th, where Marist scored a run off of Brennan Seiber. Seiber issued a leadoff walk, had a wild pitch which advanced the runner, then surrendered 2 groundouts that got the runner home. In the bottom of the 6th, though, Chris Maldonado got a pinch hit leadoff double and was brought home by a Rustan Rigdon single. Another Reynolds HBP followed by a Waite single got Rigdon home to make it 12-1 in the 6th. The score would hold into the 7th to secure the run-rule victory for the ‘Dores.

Game 3

Marist once again struck first in game 3 after both sides went scoreless in the 1st inning. Marist got a single and drew 2 walks before a passed ball opened up the scoring on Sunday’s game. Vandy’s bats finally got going in the 3rd with a Maldonado single, Waite walk, and back-to-back singles from Brodie Johnston and Mike Mancini. The score remained 2-1 until the 5th inning, where a Johnstone walk and Johnston single was followed by a passed ball. Mike Mancini’s sac fly then made it 4-1. In the 6th Vandy scored 1 with a Maldo walk followed by Ryker Waite’s first collegiate triple. In the 7th Braden Holcomb blasted his 4th home run of the season into the left field bleachers that scored himself and Mike Mancini, who had walked. Mack Whitcomb then got hit by a pitch and scored after Carter Johnstone hit a single that one hopped the wall. The 8-1 score held until the end of the game as Vandy did not score in the 8th and freshman pitcher Wyatt Nadeau came in and pitched 2 shutdown innings.

