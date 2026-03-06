Series Preview: VandyBoys Look to Rebound vs. North Dakota State

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

The Vanderbilt Commodores return to Hawkins Field this weekend for a three-game series against North Dakota State. The VandyBoys enter the matchup looking to build some momentum against a Bison team that has struggled through their early road schedule.

Team Record RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 8–6 212 235 North Dakota State 1–11 220 71

Friday (3/6)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 102.1 The Ville

Time: 4:30 pm

Weather: 79°, Scattered Showers

Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Parker Puetz

Connor Fennell vs. Parker Puetz Opponent Pitcher Profile: 📌 Baseball-Reference:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=puetz-000par

Throws: R

Class: Jr.

Starts: 3

Record: 0–2

ERA: 6.75

WHIP: 1.50

Innings: 10.2

Strikeouts: 14

Walks: 8



Snapshot:

Puetz has had an unusual college trajectory. As a freshman in 2023, he was extremely effective for North Dakota State, going 3–0 with a 2.51 ERA across 61 innings, allowing just 6.3 hits per nine while posting a 0.98 WHIP. That season showed the profile of a reliable starter who could limit hard contact and throw strikes.

The last two seasons, however, have been much rockier. He threw only 1.2 innings in 2024 before struggling in 2025, when he posted a 13.03 ERA over 9.2 innings.

Early in 2026, Puetz has shown some signs of stabilization. Through three starts he owns a 6.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, good for an 11.8 K/9, while opponents are hitting just .211 against him (8 hits allowed). The main issue has been command, with 8 walks already and a 6.8 BB/9.



Saturday (3/7)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 94.9 The Fan

Time: 2:00 pm

Weather: 72°, Thunderstorms Likely

Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Brayden Marks

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Brayden Marks Opponent Pitcher Profile: 📌 Baseball-Reference:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=marks-000bra

Throws: R

Class: Sr.

Starts: 3

Record: 1–1

ERA: 6.92

WHIP: 2.00

Innings: 13.0

Strikeouts: 7

Walks: 8



Snapshot:

Marks is a veteran right-hander who began his career at Bradley, where he primarily worked out of the bullpen before transitioning into a larger role later in his career. Across three seasons with the Braves (2023–2025), he logged 91 innings over 56 appearances, making 10 starts.

Run prevention has been a challenge throughout his career. After posting ERAs of 7.36 in 2023 and 8.08 in 2024, his numbers climbed to 9.67 in 2025, when opponents hit .372 against him across 49.1 innings.

Now with North Dakota State in 2026, Marks has opened the year as a member of the starting rotation. Through three starts, he owns a 6.92 ERA over 13 innings, allowing 18 hits while issuing 8 walks and recording 7 strikeouts.



Sunday (3/8)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Time: 1:00 pm

Weather: 69°, Rain Likely

Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. Jonah Walker

Nate Taylor vs. Jonah Walker Opposing Pitcher Profile : 📌 Baseball-Reference:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=walker002jon

Throws: R

Class: Sr.

Starts: 3

Record: 0–0

ERA: 3.46

WHIP: 1.08

Innings: 13.0

Strikeouts: 16

Walks: 6



Snapshot:

Walker has been North Dakota State’s most effective starter early in 2026. Through his first three starts, he owns a 3.46 ERA across 13 innings while holding opposing hitters to just a .167 batting average.

The senior right-hander has shown strong bat-missing ability so far, striking out 16 batters, which translates to an impressive 11.1 K/9. He has allowed only 8 hits all season, indicating that when hitters do make contact, it has largely been limited.

:

Keys to the Series

1. Command vs. Patience

North Dakota State’s starting pitchers have struggled with walks early in the season. Vanderbilt’s ability to stay patient could create scoring opportunities.

2. Starting Pitching Depth

The Commodores will look for strong outings from Fennell, Nadeau, and Taylor to keep the bullpen fresh.

3. Capitalizing Early

NDSU has played several close games this season, so early offense could help Vanderbilt control the tempo of the series.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt enters the weekend at 8–6 overall after navigating a challenging early schedule that has included several Power Conference opponents. The Commodores opened the year at the Shiners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, where they went 1–2, defeating Texas Tech but falling to TCU and Oklahoma State.

Back in Nashville, the VandyBoys built momentum with a strong homestand. Vanderbilt swept Marist and picked up midweek victories over Eastern Michigan and Evansville, with the offense erupting for double-digit runs in five straight wins during that stretch.

The Commodores then traveled to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou Classic, where they faced another difficult slate and dropped games to UC Irvine, Arizona, and Oregon. Vanderbilt returned home earlier this week and bounced back with a 4–1 win over Troy at Hawkins Field, but not before dropping a midweek to Central Arkansas.

The start to the season has not been without adversity. Vanderbilt has dealt with several pitching injuries, and the loss of starting catcher Colin Barczi has also been difficult to overcome early in the year. Additionally, the Commodores have struggled against Power Conference competition so far, something they will look to improve as the season progresses.

Despite those challenges, Vanderbilt has shown explosive offensive potential and strong pitching depth, giving the VandyBoys a solid foundation as they continue their nonconference schedule.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Brodie Johnston (3B)

Johnston has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC early this season, hitting .400 with 6 home runs and a 1.343 OPS.

Braden Holcomb (CF)

Holcomb leads the team with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs, giving Vanderbilt a major power threat in the middle of the lineup.

Ryker Waite (SS)

Waite has been an on-base machine with a .517 OBP, helping set the table for Vanderbilt’s power bats.

North Dakota State Season Overview

North Dakota State enters the weekend still searching for momentum after a difficult start to the 2026 season. The Bison are 1–11 overall, with their lone win coming in a 5–1 victory over Monmouth during the Stetson tournament in DeLand, Florida.

NDSU opened the year with a road series at Florida Gulf Coast, where they were swept but showed offensive potential in a 19–18 slugfest loss. The road-heavy schedule continued with midweek losses at South Florida before the Bison traveled back to Florida for tournament play, where they split games against Monmouth and nearly upset Virginia, falling 5–4.

Since then, the Bison have dropped a three-game series at Missouri and a midweek contest at Southern Illinois (fun fact: my hometown and the school I used to root for the most). While the record has been rough, several games have been competitive, including close losses to FGCU, Virginia, and Missouri.

Overall, North Dakota State has faced a challenging early schedule entirely on the road, and they’ll look to build some momentum against Vanderbilt as they continue their lengthy road trip.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Caleb Corbin (DH)

Corbin has been one of the Bison’s most consistent hitters early this season. The senior is batting .318 with an .842 OPS and leads the team with 14 hits. He isn’t a huge power threat, but he consistently puts the ball in play and could be a table-setter for the middle of the lineup.

Kaden Connor (SS)

The freshman shortstop has shown a strong ability to get on base, posting a .432 OBP and .846 OPS. Connor has also drawn 8 walks in just 37 plate appearances, indicating good plate discipline. If he can limit the strikeouts (16 so far), he has the potential to create problems on the bases.

Jonah Walker (RHP)

Walker has been North Dakota State’s most effective pitcher to start the season. Through three starts he owns a 3.46 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings, while holding opponents to just a .167 batting average. His ability to miss bats could make him the toughest matchup Vanderbilt faces during the weekend. NDSU using Walker on Sunday’s is great for them matchup wise, and something to keep an eye on this weekend.

By the Numbers:

VandyBoys Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Brodie Johnston 3B .400 .483 .860 1.343 13 6 13 0 Braden Holcomb CF .377 .459 .830 1.289 14 7 23 1 Ryker Waite SS .357 .517 .619 1.136 14 2 13 3 Logan Johnstone RF .340 .516 .574 1.090 14 3 10 3 Mack Whitcomb DH .323 .512 .516 1.028 11 1 4 0 Chris Maldonado 1B .320 .370 .600 .970 9 1 4 0 Korbin Reynolds C .304 .367 .609 .975 8 2 9 0 Colin Barczi C .286 .348 .714 1.062 5 3 5 0 Mike Mancini LF .267 .395 .467 .861 9 2 9 2 Rustan Rigdon LF .250 .368 .250 .618 10 0 3 1 Max Jensen 1B .250 .478 .375 .853 7 0 1 0 Tommy Goodin 1B .207 .281 .552 .833 11 3 12 0 Carter Johnstone 2B .156 .263 .188 .451 10 0 2 1 Collin Brightwell CF .167 .286 .167 .452 3 0 0 1 Will Hampton LF .667 .750 .667 1.417 3 0 0 0 Aukai Kea C 1.000 1.000 4.000 5.000 1 1 2 0 Cade Sears RF .000 .000 .000 .000 1 0 0 1

VandyBoys Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Connor Fennell 4.11 3 3 15.1 9 7 3 19 .158 Nate Taylor 5.02 3 3 14.1 12 8 8 19 .231 Austin Nye 0.00 3 3 10.0 6 0 2 13 .167 Connor Hamilton 1.23 4 2 7.1 2 1 5 7 .091 Tyler Baird 4.66 4 2 9.2 9 5 6 10 .250 Jakob Schulz 1.50 5 0 6.0 3 1 3 10 .150 Luke Guth 1.50 5 0 6.0 8 1 2 7 .320 Brennan Seiber 4.32 4 0 8.1 10 4 6 4 .323 Wyatt Nadeau 0.00 3 0 7.0 3 0 2 8 .120 Adria Casoliba 0.00 2 0 3.2 1 0 1 3 .091 Nate Schlote 0.00 1 0 1.0 0 0 1 2 .000 Tristan Bristow 3.86 4 0 2.1 4 1 0 2 .400 Nate Teague 5.40 2 0 1.2 0 1 2 2 .000 Hudson Barton 5.40 3 0 1.2 3 1 2 3 .333 England Bryan 10.12 3 0 5.1 7 6 2 6 .304 Jacob Faulkner 10.12 4 0 5.1 4 6 4 6 .211 Alex Kranzler 10.80 5 1 8.1 9 10 5 10 .300

North Dakota State Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Caleb Corbin DH .318 .388 .455 .842 11 1 5 2 Kaden Connor SS .276 .432 .414 .846 9 1 4 1 Colten Becker LF .256 .377 .349 .726 12 1 5 1 Dante Smith CF .212 .293 .231 .524 12 0 7 2 Diego Trujillo 3B .179 .351 .286 .637 10 0 6 0 Evan Gustafson 1B .171 .310 .286 .595 11 1 2 0 Blake Timmons RF .143 .368 .214 .583 9 0 1 2 Cal Jones 2B .138 .333 .138 .471 9 0 2 3 Kyle Law DH .364 .462 .364 .825 3 0 4 0 Noah Gordon C .280 .280 .320 .600 7 0 2 1 Bennett Freiter C .190 .292 .381 .673 6 1 8 0 Tommy Simon SS .182 .357 .273 .630 4 0 1 0 Tyman Long RF .161 .212 .323 .535 8 1 5 0 Chase Womack DH .143 .250 .143 .393 3 0 0 0 Aiden Schenk 1B .125 .222 .125 .347 3 0 0 0

North Dakota State Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Jonah Walker 3.46 3 3 13.0 8 5 6 16 .167 Brayden Marks 6.92 3 3 13.0 18 10 8 7 .340 Parker Puetz 6.75 3 3 10.2 8 8 8 14 .205 Garrett Shupe 6.75 3 1 8.0 11 6 6 7 .306 Ethan Swaby 6.75 2 0 2.2 6 2 0 4 .500 Sheamus Ryan 1.93 3 0 9.1 12 2 3 6 .316 Braden Gluth 3.60 4 0 5.0 4 2 8 5 .222 Hudson Hart 4.50 3 0 4.0 4 2 2 3 .333 Connor McCaleb 0.00 3 0 2.2 5 0 1 1 .455 A.J. Doll 0.00 1 0 1.0 0 0 0 1 .000 Zak Szabo 8.53 4 0 6.1 6 6 5 7 .250 Easton Reimers 9.00 3 0 8.0 9 8 4 6 .281 Luke Agnew 9.00 1 0 2.0 6 2 5 0 .667 Matt Sargeant 9.64 3 1 4.2 4 5 8 4 .267 Cade Wiegert 10.12 4 0 5.1 7 6 1 6 .333 Matthew Totten 13.50 1 1 2.2 1 4 3 1 .111 Anthony Pardo 20.25 2 0 2.2 4 6 5 2 .333

