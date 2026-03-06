Skip to main content
Vanderbilt
Series Preview: VandyBoys Look to Rebound vs. North Dakota State

by: Colin Bryant

The Vanderbilt Commodores return to Hawkins Field this weekend for a three-game series against North Dakota State. The VandyBoys enter the matchup looking to build some momentum against a Bison team that has struggled through their early road schedule.

TeamRecordRPIStrength of Schedule
Vanderbilt8–6212235
North Dakota State1–1122071

Friday (3/6)

  • TV: ESPN+
  • Radio: 102.1 The Ville
  • Time: 4:30 pm
  • Weather: 79°, Scattered Showers
  • Location: Hawkins Field
  • Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Parker Puetz
  • Opponent Pitcher Profile:
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
      https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=puetz-000par
      Throws: R
      Class: Jr.
      Starts: 3
      Record: 0–2
      ERA: 6.75
      WHIP: 1.50
      Innings: 10.2
      Strikeouts: 14
      Walks: 8

      Snapshot:
      Puetz has had an unusual college trajectory. As a freshman in 2023, he was extremely effective for North Dakota State, going 3–0 with a 2.51 ERA across 61 innings, allowing just 6.3 hits per nine while posting a 0.98 WHIP. That season showed the profile of a reliable starter who could limit hard contact and throw strikes.
      The last two seasons, however, have been much rockier. He threw only 1.2 innings in 2024 before struggling in 2025, when he posted a 13.03 ERA over 9.2 innings.
      Early in 2026, Puetz has shown some signs of stabilization. Through three starts he owns a 6.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, good for an 11.8 K/9, while opponents are hitting just .211 against him (8 hits allowed). The main issue has been command, with 8 walks already and a 6.8 BB/9.

Saturday (3/7)

  • TV: ESPN+
  • Radio: 94.9 The Fan
  • Time: 2:00 pm
  • Weather: 72°, Thunderstorms Likely
  • Location: Hawkins Field
  • Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Brayden Marks
  • Opponent Pitcher Profile:
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
      https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=marks-000bra
      Throws: R
      Class: Sr.
      Starts: 3
      Record: 1–1
      ERA: 6.92
      WHIP: 2.00
      Innings: 13.0
      Strikeouts: 7
      Walks: 8

      Snapshot:
      Marks is a veteran right-hander who began his career at Bradley, where he primarily worked out of the bullpen before transitioning into a larger role later in his career. Across three seasons with the Braves (2023–2025), he logged 91 innings over 56 appearances, making 10 starts.
      Run prevention has been a challenge throughout his career. After posting ERAs of 7.36 in 2023 and 8.08 in 2024, his numbers climbed to 9.67 in 2025, when opponents hit .372 against him across 49.1 innings.
      Now with North Dakota State in 2026, Marks has opened the year as a member of the starting rotation. Through three starts, he owns a 6.92 ERA over 13 innings, allowing 18 hits while issuing 8 walks and recording 7 strikeouts.

Sunday (3/8)

  • TV: ESPN+
  • Radio: 102.5 The Game
  • Time: 1:00 pm
  • Weather: 69°, Rain Likely
  • Location: Hawkins Field
  • Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. Jonah Walker
  • Opposing Pitcher Profile:
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
      https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=walker002jon
      Throws: R
      Class: Sr.
      Starts: 3
      Record: 0–0
      ERA: 3.46
      WHIP: 1.08
      Innings: 13.0
      Strikeouts: 16
      Walks: 6

      Snapshot:
      Walker has been North Dakota State’s most effective starter early in 2026. Through his first three starts, he owns a 3.46 ERA across 13 innings while holding opposing hitters to just a .167 batting average.
      The senior right-hander has shown strong bat-missing ability so far, striking out 16 batters, which translates to an impressive 11.1 K/9. He has allowed only 8 hits all season, indicating that when hitters do make contact, it has largely been limited.

Keys to the Series

1. Command vs. Patience
North Dakota State’s starting pitchers have struggled with walks early in the season. Vanderbilt’s ability to stay patient could create scoring opportunities.

2. Starting Pitching Depth
The Commodores will look for strong outings from Fennell, Nadeau, and Taylor to keep the bullpen fresh.

3. Capitalizing Early
NDSU has played several close games this season, so early offense could help Vanderbilt control the tempo of the series.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt enters the weekend at 8–6 overall after navigating a challenging early schedule that has included several Power Conference opponents. The Commodores opened the year at the Shiners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, where they went 1–2, defeating Texas Tech but falling to TCU and Oklahoma State.

Back in Nashville, the VandyBoys built momentum with a strong homestand. Vanderbilt swept Marist and picked up midweek victories over Eastern Michigan and Evansville, with the offense erupting for double-digit runs in five straight wins during that stretch.

The Commodores then traveled to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou Classic, where they faced another difficult slate and dropped games to UC Irvine, Arizona, and Oregon. Vanderbilt returned home earlier this week and bounced back with a 4–1 win over Troy at Hawkins Field, but not before dropping a midweek to Central Arkansas.

The start to the season has not been without adversity. Vanderbilt has dealt with several pitching injuries, and the loss of starting catcher Colin Barczi has also been difficult to overcome early in the year. Additionally, the Commodores have struggled against Power Conference competition so far, something they will look to improve as the season progresses.

Despite those challenges, Vanderbilt has shown explosive offensive potential and strong pitching depth, giving the VandyBoys a solid foundation as they continue their nonconference schedule.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Brodie Johnston (3B)
Johnston has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC early this season, hitting .400 with 6 home runs and a 1.343 OPS.

Braden Holcomb (CF)
Holcomb leads the team with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs, giving Vanderbilt a major power threat in the middle of the lineup.

Ryker Waite (SS)
Waite has been an on-base machine with a .517 OBP, helping set the table for Vanderbilt’s power bats.

North Dakota State Season Overview

North Dakota State enters the weekend still searching for momentum after a difficult start to the 2026 season. The Bison are 1–11 overall, with their lone win coming in a 5–1 victory over Monmouth during the Stetson tournament in DeLand, Florida.

NDSU opened the year with a road series at Florida Gulf Coast, where they were swept but showed offensive potential in a 19–18 slugfest loss. The road-heavy schedule continued with midweek losses at South Florida before the Bison traveled back to Florida for tournament play, where they split games against Monmouth and nearly upset Virginia, falling 5–4.

Since then, the Bison have dropped a three-game series at Missouri and a midweek contest at Southern Illinois (fun fact: my hometown and the school I used to root for the most). While the record has been rough, several games have been competitive, including close losses to FGCU, Virginia, and Missouri.

Overall, North Dakota State has faced a challenging early schedule entirely on the road, and they’ll look to build some momentum against Vanderbilt as they continue their lengthy road trip.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Caleb Corbin (DH)
Corbin has been one of the Bison’s most consistent hitters early this season. The senior is batting .318 with an .842 OPS and leads the team with 14 hits. He isn’t a huge power threat, but he consistently puts the ball in play and could be a table-setter for the middle of the lineup.

Kaden Connor (SS)
The freshman shortstop has shown a strong ability to get on base, posting a .432 OBP and .846 OPS. Connor has also drawn 8 walks in just 37 plate appearances, indicating good plate discipline. If he can limit the strikeouts (16 so far), he has the potential to create problems on the bases.

Jonah Walker (RHP)
Walker has been North Dakota State’s most effective pitcher to start the season. Through three starts he owns a 3.46 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings, while holding opponents to just a .167 batting average. His ability to miss bats could make him the toughest matchup Vanderbilt faces during the weekend. NDSU using Walker on Sunday’s is great for them matchup wise, and something to keep an eye on this weekend.

By the Numbers:

VandyBoys Individual Hitting Stats:

PlayerPOSBAOBPSLGOPSGPHRRBISB
Brodie Johnston3B.400.483.8601.343136130
Braden HolcombCF.377.459.8301.289147231
Ryker WaiteSS.357.517.6191.136142133
Logan JohnstoneRF.340.516.5741.090143103
Mack WhitcombDH.323.512.5161.02811140
Chris Maldonado1B.320.370.600.9709140
Korbin ReynoldsC.304.367.609.9758290
Colin BarcziC.286.348.7141.0625350
Mike ManciniLF.267.395.467.8619292
Rustan RigdonLF.250.368.250.61810031
Max Jensen1B.250.478.375.8537010
Tommy Goodin1B.207.281.552.833113120
Carter Johnstone2B.156.263.188.45110021
Collin BrightwellCF.167.286.167.4523001
Will HamptonLF.667.750.6671.4173000
Aukai KeaC1.0001.0004.0005.0001120
Cade SearsRF.000.000.000.0001001

VandyBoys Individual Pitching Stats:

PitcherERAAPPGSIPHERBBKOpp BA
Connor Fennell4.113315.197319.158
Nate Taylor5.023314.1128819.231
Austin Nye0.003310.060213.167
Connor Hamilton1.23427.12157.091
Tyler Baird4.66429.295610.250
Jakob Schulz1.50506.031310.150
Luke Guth1.50506.08127.320
Brennan Seiber4.32408.110464.323
Wyatt Nadeau0.00307.03028.120
Adria Casoliba0.00203.21013.091
Nate Schlote0.00101.00012.000
Tristan Bristow3.86402.14102.400
Nate Teague5.40201.20122.000
Hudson Barton5.40301.23123.333
England Bryan10.12305.17626.304
Jacob Faulkner10.12405.14646.211
Alex Kranzler10.80518.1910510.300

North Dakota State Individual Hitting Stats:

PlayerPOSBAOBPSLGOPSGPHRRBISB
Caleb CorbinDH.318.388.455.84211152
Kaden ConnorSS.276.432.414.8469141
Colten BeckerLF.256.377.349.72612151
Dante SmithCF.212.293.231.52412072
Diego Trujillo3B.179.351.286.63710060
Evan Gustafson1B.171.310.286.59511120
Blake TimmonsRF.143.368.214.5839012
Cal Jones2B.138.333.138.4719023
Kyle LawDH.364.462.364.8253040
Noah GordonC.280.280.320.6007021
Bennett FreiterC.190.292.381.6736180
Tommy SimonSS.182.357.273.6304010
Tyman LongRF.161.212.323.5358150
Chase WomackDH.143.250.143.3933000
Aiden Schenk1B.125.222.125.3473000

North Dakota State Individual Pitching Stats:

PitcherERAAPPGSIPHERBBKOpp BA
Jonah Walker3.463313.085616.167
Brayden Marks6.923313.0181087.340
Parker Puetz6.753310.288814.205
Garrett Shupe6.75318.011667.306
Ethan Swaby6.75202.26204.500
Sheamus Ryan1.93309.112236.316
Braden Gluth3.60405.04285.222
Hudson Hart4.50304.04223.333
Connor McCaleb0.00302.25011.455
A.J. Doll0.00101.00001.000
Zak Szabo8.53406.16657.250
Easton Reimers9.00308.09846.281
Luke Agnew9.00102.06250.667
Matt Sargeant9.64314.24584.267
Cade Wiegert10.12405.17616.333
Matthew Totten13.50112.21431.111
Anthony Pardo20.25202.24652.333

