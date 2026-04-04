What We Heard: Clark Lea, Jared Curtis & Vanderbilt’s QB Room After Spring Practice (Media Availability)

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Vanderbilt held practice inside FirstBank Stadium earlier today, where we saw some live 11-on-11 action from the Commodores. The quarterbacks rotated throughout, making some big plays while also showing inconsistency at times. Head coach Clark Lea, quarterbacks coach Trenton Kirklin, and all four Vanderbilt quarterbacks were made available to the media following practice. Full media availability below:

HC Clark Lea

QB Coach Trenton Kirklin

QB Blaze Berlowitz

QB Whit Muschamp

QB Jack Elliot

QB Jared Curtis

HC Clark Lea

QB Coach Trenton Kirklin

QB Blaze Berlowitz

QB Whit Muschamp

QB Jack Elliot

QB Jared Curtis

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