What We Heard: Clark Lea, Jared Curtis & Vanderbilt’s QB Room After Spring Practice (Media Availability)
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Vanderbilt held practice inside FirstBank Stadium earlier today, where we saw some live 11-on-11 action from the Commodores. The quarterbacks rotated throughout, making some big plays while also showing inconsistency at times. Head coach Clark Lea, quarterbacks coach Trenton Kirklin, and all four Vanderbilt quarterbacks were made available to the media following practice. Full media availability below:
- HC Clark Lea
- QB Coach Trenton Kirklin
- QB Blaze Berlowitz
- QB Whit Muschamp
- QB Jack Elliot
- QB Jared Curtis
HC Clark Lea
QB Coach Trenton Kirklin
QB Blaze Berlowitz
QB Whit Muschamp
QB Jack Elliot
QB Jared Curtis
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