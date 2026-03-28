What We Heard: OC Tim Beck, Vanderbilt RB Room Speak After Spring Practice (Media Availability)

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Vanderbilt held a spirited practice on a chilly March morning in Nashville today. The below players and coaches answered questions from the media after practice –

Tim Beck (Offensive Coordinator)

Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford (RB Coach)

Sedrick Alexander (RB)

MK Young (RB)

Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck

RB Coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford

RB Sedrick Alexander

RB MK Young

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