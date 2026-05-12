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2026-27 Rutgers Basketball Schedule Tracker

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary2 hours agoOn3Richie

While the Rutgers Basketball program hasn’t announced their non-conference schedule just yet, here at The Knight Report we will track all the reported out of conference matchups as they get confirmed.

With that being said, you can follow along with all the updates on the schedule as we add them below.

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Confirmed Rutgers Basketball Opponents

DATEOPPONENT / TORVIK RANKLOCATION
TBDvs. Army (342)Jersey Mike’s Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
TBDvs. Seton Hall (56)Jersey Mike’s Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
November 16th, 2026TBD
Players Era Festival		MGM Grand Garden/Michelob Ultra Arena
(Las Vegas, NV)
November 17th, 2026TBD
Players Era Festival		MGM Grand Garden/Michelob Ultra Arena
(Las Vegas, NV)
November 18th or 19th, 2026TBD
Players Era Festival		MGM Grand Garden/Michelob Ultra Arena
(Las Vegas, NV)
  • Six Open Spots Remaining
  • BOLD = HOME GAME

As far as the Big Ten games go, we still don’t know the dates, but just recently it was announced which programs that Rutgers will welcome to Jersey Mike’s Arena next season, which they will face on the road, and which three will be home and home matchups against.

  • HOME ONLY: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin
  • AWAY ONLY: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State and Washington
  • HOME / AWAY: Maryland, Penn State, Purdue

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