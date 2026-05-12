2026-27 Rutgers Basketball Schedule Tracker

While the Rutgers Basketball program hasn’t announced their non-conference schedule just yet, here at The Knight Report we will track all the reported out of conference matchups as they get confirmed.

With that being said, you can follow along with all the updates on the schedule as we add them below.

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Confirmed Rutgers Basketball Opponents

DATE OPPONENT / TORVIK RANK LOCATION TBD vs. Army (342) Jersey Mike’s Arena

(Piscataway, NJ) TBD vs. Seton Hall (56) Jersey Mike’s Arena

(Piscataway, NJ) November 16th, 2026 TBD

Players Era Festival MGM Grand Garden/Michelob Ultra Arena

(Las Vegas, NV) November 17th, 2026 TBD

Players Era Festival MGM Grand Garden/Michelob Ultra Arena

(Las Vegas, NV) November 18th or 19th, 2026 TBD

Players Era Festival MGM Grand Garden/Michelob Ultra Arena

(Las Vegas, NV)

Six Open Spots Remaining

BOLD = HOME GAME

As far as the Big Ten games go, we still don’t know the dates, but just recently it was announced which programs that Rutgers will welcome to Jersey Mike’s Arena next season, which they will face on the road, and which three will be home and home matchups against.