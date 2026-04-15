2026-27 Rutgers Basketball Scholarship Charts

The Rutgers Basketball unofficial scholarship charts are a guide for all Scarlet Knights fans, as it displays the basketball roster by both year and how much eligibility each student-athlete has remaining.

As we mentioned with last year’s chart, the NCAA implemented a strict 15 roster spot limit for each basketball program and that will include walk-ons as well. However each roster will vary, as some will use all 15 spots on scholarship players, while others will only use the previous 13 person scholarship limit and add a few walk-ons.

With all that being said, here’s a look at the latest Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball and women’s basketball scholarship charts below.

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