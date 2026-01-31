2026 OL Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football continues to add to its roster for the upcoming 2026 season, this time coming from the high school ranks.

The Scarlet Knights have landed their latest addition to the 2026 class, as Mesa (AZ) offensive lineman Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson announced his commitment to the program.

“Well my pops went there and I trust in what coach (Greg) Schiano and the staff,” Ngaue-Stephenson told TKR. “They can help me and we take this team to the next level. It was a great visit, it felt like I was in a whole different world.”

The 6-foot-3, 310 pound offensive lineman is the son of former Rutgers guard and current Mesa defensive line coach, Cameron Stephenson. Cam was part of one of the Scarlet Knights best teams ever in 2006 before being selected in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Ngaue-Stephenson met with new Rutgers Football offensive line coach Jim Turner earlier in the week and took an Official Visit to campus almost immediately after that meeting, where he committed to the Scarlet Knights shortly after.

Stephenson becomes the fifth offensive lineman to join the 2026 recruiting class, joining Jared Smith, Donovan Johnson, Logan Anthony, and Tyler Duell.