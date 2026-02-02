2026 Rutgers Baseball Season Preview with Head Coach Steve Owens

Rutgers Baseball is just a few weeks away from the start of Steve Owens seventh season on the banks. Despite an almost entirely new roster and a significant change on the coaching staff, the expectations for this years Scarlet Knights program are high.

One of those changes on the coaching staff was replacing associate head coach / pitching coach Mike McRae, who spent one season with Rutgers and is now moving on to the big leagues. He was replaced by Ryan Fecteau, who spent the past eight seasons with Virginia Tech as the pitching coach and the past four as the Associate Head Coach.

The Knight Report caught up with Owens for a 15-minute chat with Opening Day just around the corner.

I’ll start with the obvious one; new AD and President. Of course they are both pretty big on baseball from their LSU days. How’s it been working with them in general? Also how have they kind of helped you out with NIL and all that stuff?

STEVE OWENS: “I mean, it’s been great. Obviously, you know, they’re on the same page, they’re very visible and they have a clear plan. I think it’s kind of exciting what’s going on right now. You know, maybe the results haven’t shown up yet and I’m not sure if they should show up yet, but I think there’s some good stuff coming with our entire athletics department going forward.”

Let’s talk about the offseason, you guys had a pretty nice transfer portal haul, ranked top in the conference. What led to that? What were some of the things you looked for in the portal?

STEVE OWENS: “Obviously we’re targeting players that potentially have some type of tie to either New Jersey, the Northeast, one of our players or even one of our coaches from a different league, so there’s usually some familiarity. We had a specific criteria that we were looking to get with our hitters, whether it be their some analytical data, their size, right or left handed, the position they played and all that. We were able to successfully recruit some good players to come in. I feel like we’ll have some experience, some talent on the field right away. A lot of these guys when they come into a new situation, they aren’t a finished product, but we have some experienced guys and they’ve been a joy to be around. They’re committed to being here for the right reasons, and they want to get on the field and play. So we’ve been very pleased with them.

We’ve also had a few injuries here and there, just like every team does every year. Positionally, we’re in a pretty good spot right now and things keep trending in the right direction.”

You hired a new pitching coach recently in Ryan Fecteau, what has he brought to the team so far in just his few weeks at Rutgers?

STEVE OWENS: “Ryan and I have a seven or eight year history together at Bryant, so we know each other as people and obviously he’s done very well. He did well with us at Bryant, he did well at Maryland, and he did well at Virginia Tech. So he’s an experienced coach coming from a powerful program that has developed a lot of pro players. Also he had to get a lot of ACC hitters out for eight years, and that’s a tough task. So with Coach (Mike) McCrae moving on to the Blue Jays, that was something we didn’t anticipate and just happened. This move just happened to fall into our lap, and for us to be able to get Ryan here in the middle of the semester was very important.

He was a person that I talked to all the time, even when he was not working for me and working for someone else. We’ve always had a close relationship and it just happened to work out location wise, timing wise, financial wise. So I’m tickled pink that he’s here, I’m very excited. He’s hit the ground running and obviously has a lot of catching up to do with the guys, but you know he’s taking it one day at a time. He has a very good demeanor with the players. Since he was a pitcher, he’s very hands on with his methodology, and I feel that the players are enjoying him and will be successful with him.”

Like you just said, he’s still got to learn a lot of the players and the roster, but do you have a feel yet for how the weekend rotation is going to start yet?

SO: “We’re getting there and I’m kind of leaving it up to him because I want him to pitch who he’s comfortable with. It’s a quick evaluation here, right? Three or four outings, but he’s up to par with all the videos and stats of what these guys have done in the past.

He’s already started to make some changes with a few of them. Both he and I will sit down along with the rest of our staff and we’ll kind of put together the plan that we’re going to start the season with. I’m sure that you’ll see a lot of changes, development throughout when guys emerge and guys go the other way. We’ll look for some consistency there. For the first weekend, we have to play a 40 win team four times and we haven’t been outside. This will be the first time for most of the time up here that we will be able to get outside to play. I would say half our practice days we are usually outside, but this year it’s been zero with the temperatures and things like that. So we’re getting our work in the Fred Hill, which is great. We’re really lucky to have that facility to get our scrimmaging in. So the only thing we’re missing out on is fly balls in space, but the rest of the game, we’ve been able to put in play, including the pitching.

This weekend we’re going to stretch the pitchers to four innings and potentially get those guys up to 60 pitches or so next. I think you’ll probably have a chance of Zach Konstantinovsky being one of the guys that could start a game. We’ve got six or seven other choices of guys that we feel can pitch for length. We brought in Vinny Borghese, who was a very good starter at CCSU last year. Dallin Harrison is another kid who had a lot of success on the West Coast at University of San Diego. He’s an Arizona kid, and he came to pitch more innings because he was mostly a bullpen guy there. Joe Mazza has been stretched out plenty of times for us and we’re looking at him giving us extended innings, whether that be in a starter role or a piggyback role. So I think we’re going to start the season kind of piggybacking things and go as long as we can with a starter before we roll to another guy that’s built up. Maybe even two or three guys in each game. Guys like Andrew Rondini have made a lot of progress with his stuff. Henry Radbill is a freshman who’s pitched very well for us, left-handed pitcher. You know there’s quite a few choices with kind of how we could go starter wise. It’s more about matching up and maybe putting a high-ride fastball guy off of a sinker guy or a lefty with a good change-up, off of a guy with a good slider.. So that’s what we got to still figure out is kind of how we’re going to match them up.

Who’s going to pitch for length? We’re kind of building them all for length right now, so that we have all of those choices. If we don’t build them for length, then they’re not prepared if we need length out of them. So we’re going to build them all for length, and then we’re going to go from there. I think we’ve got some other pieces that have pitched very well for us. Guys are starting to improve and have a little bit better results with their command as their stuff develops. So the next two weeks will be important that we get to our pitch counts, and then it’ll be fun to pitch against somebody else instead of ourselves. Zach Gleason is another guy, he’s been a little banged up with a lower leg strain, but he’s going to be back. He won’t be built up as much as the other guys, but he’ll be back and healthy. There’s quite a few guys that pitched last year in whatever role they pitched in that are back and have some experience. Chris Sand is another kid that’s really doing well for us as a freshman, he’s really coming on and might have pitched better than anyone last weekend. So that’s exciting, he’s got a chance to be very good. So we don’t have Nolan Ryan out there to roll out on Friday, but I think we have a nice mix of left handers and right handers with different stuff, and I think they can be a very effective pitching stack. Also, I do trust the fact that we’re going to throw more strikes.”

You just mentioned it a couple weeks away before opening weekend. Are guys still competing for starting jobs? Do you kind of have a set starting lineup yet?

STEVE OWENS: “No, there’s still a lot of competition. I mean, quite honestly, there’s been a lot and that’s a good problem because that means we have some depth to this position player group.

I think we have a good number of options at different positions, which is great because it provides us depth. If you have an injury, it also provides competition. So there’s some clear cut guys, like Peyton Bonds is doing very well and he’s got a chance to be electric. I think he has a chance to be a high draft choice and should be a player of the year type candidate if he puts it together Chase Krewson, a left handed hitting outfielder gives you a very experienced and complete all-around player. Charlie Meglio at third base, he’s a good player, really fun to be around, and he’s big too. We have a couple of big guys that are very good defensively and have swung the bat well at the catching position with Trey Wells and Matt Chatelle. Tristan Salinas is another transfer left-handed hitter that’s done very well for us so far this year. He provides us flexibility with both, being able to play in the infield and the outfield. We got Yomar Carreras back at shortstop, who’s got a year playing under his belt. So, you know, we lost some of the corner pieces, but with Bonds, Yomar and Chatelle, we have at least have three returning starting position players, which is always nice to have. Ryan Jaros is another transfer, a Cranford kid who has had success at both Georgia Tech and NC State. He’s primarily playing first base for us right now, but he can also play third. We have another transfer named Quinten Perilli, who plays first base, outfield, and can even catch a little bit too, plus he’s a very good hitter. Gabe Rivera is a freshman along with Julius Rosado and Joey Erace. They’re all infielders and they’ve done very well for freshmen, we’re very pleased with them. They’re all going to get opportunities to start and play games. As well as Tyler Wiltsey, the South Jersey outfielder is a good defender and a much improved hitter. So, you know, there’s some depth to this group and we can do different things. I think legitimately there’s 13 or 14 guys that could start at different spots at different times throughout the season.”

Last one I got for you. Um, you, you get a better feel for the team than anyone else. What is your kind of feel for this year’s roster? What are the expectations for this upcoming season?

STEVE OWENS: “I feel we’re going to be a very physical, offensive oriented team similar to the 2022 team. If we can get close to that team, that’d be a really good season for us. That type of offense, there’s some power through this lineup, there’s some experience, and I think we’ll hit for a good average. We’ve got some guys that can run and I feel that we’re going to defend at a high level because we’ve made that a priority in our program. Then pitching wise, I do feel that there’s enough pieces. It’s going to be really important that we stay healthy on the mound, but there’s enough pieces there to be very good. Again we have to stay healthy and we can’t lose any more pitchers in order to get through this grind.

This team has worked hard, they’ve been unselfish, they’ve been fun to coach, and fun to be around both on and off the field. So I’m excited for them. I feel like we have a chance to be a very good club and our goals are obviously to have the opportunity to finish in the top four in our conference and get a chance to play in the postseason in a regional. That’s a step that we thought we had accomplished in 2022, but it didn’t happen, and maybe this group gives us an opportunity to get back there. You know we’re talking about that, we’re working towards that, and if we stay healthy, I think we have a good shot.”