2026 Rutgers Football Coaching Staff Tracker: Latest Hires & Updates

There’s been quite a few moves amongst the Rutgers Football coaching staff this offseason and we here at The Knight Report decided to put together a one stop shop to make it easier for everyone to see what coaches are coming and what left the program.

Below you can follow along with all of Greg Schiano’s new additions to the Scarlet Knights coaching staff as they happen.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Rutgers Assistant Coaches

Coaches leaving Rutgers