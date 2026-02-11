Skip to main content
Rutgers
2026 Rutgers Football Coaching Staff Tracker: Latest Hires & Updates

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary11 minutes agoOn3Richie

There’s been quite a few moves amongst the Rutgers Football coaching staff this offseason and we here at The Knight Report decided to put together a one stop shop to make it easier for everyone to see what coaches are coming and what left the program.

Below you can follow along with all of Greg Schiano’s new additions to the Scarlet Knights coaching staff as they happen.

Rutgers Assistant Coaches

Coaches leaving Rutgers

  • Senior Offensive Assistant John McNulty –> Michigan State Quarterbacks
  • Offensive Line coach Pat Flaherty – ?
  • Defensive Line coach Colin Ferrell –> San Diego State D-Line
  • Outside Linebackers coach Julian Campenni –> Los Angeles Chargers Asst. D-Line
  • Linebackers coach Zach Sparber –> Texas A&M Analyst
  • CBs coach David Rowe –> Cincinnati Cornerbacks
  • Safeties coach Vic Hall –> Virginia Tech Nickels

