2026 Rutgers Football Coaching Staff Tracker: Latest Hires & Updates
There’s been quite a few moves amongst the Rutgers Football coaching staff this offseason and we here at The Knight Report decided to put together a one stop shop to make it easier for everyone to see what coaches are coming and what left the program.
Below you can follow along with all of Greg Schiano’s new additions to the Scarlet Knights coaching staff as they happen.
Rutgers Assistant Coaches
- Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks: Kirk Ciarrocca
- Running Backs coach: Damiere Shaw
- Wide Receivers coach: Dave Brock
- Tight Ends coach: Scott Vallone
- Offensive Line coach: Jim Turner (Memphis Showboats Interim HC)
- Defensive Coordinator: Travis Johansen (South Dakota HC)
- Defensive Asst. / Role TBD: Joe Woodley (Drake HC)
- Defensive Line coach:
- Defensive Tackles coach: Charlie Noonan
- Outside Linebackers / EDGE coach:
- Linebackers coach:
- Cornerbacks coach: Eric Finney (South Dakota CBs)
- Safeties coach: Adam Cox (Drake DC / LBs)
Coaches leaving Rutgers
- Senior Offensive Assistant John McNulty –> Michigan State Quarterbacks
- Offensive Line coach Pat Flaherty – ?
- Defensive Line coach Colin Ferrell –> San Diego State D-Line
- Outside Linebackers coach Julian Campenni –> Los Angeles Chargers Asst. D-Line
- Linebackers coach Zach Sparber –> Texas A&M Analyst
- CBs coach David Rowe –> Cincinnati Cornerbacks
- Safeties coach Vic Hall –> Virginia Tech Nickels
