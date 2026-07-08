The Knight Report
2026 Rutgers Football Eligibility / Scholarship Chart
This used to be the Rutgers Football scholarship chart, but with all the new five for five rules, here at The Knight Report we decided to make a new look chart to display those new eligibility rules.
The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total Rutgers Football roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.
The NCAA is still pushing to implement the strict 105 roster spot limit and that will include walk-ons as well. However it will vary on how the 105 rosters spot are used on a school by school basis, with some programs will have 105 players on scholarship, some will have a select number of walk-ons and others will have some kids on partial scholarships. Each school will be different, but they will be required to have 105 players or less, with the exception of some players designated as student-athletes, who won’t count towards the limit.
With that being said, here’s a guide for all Scarlet Knights fans, as it displays the football roster by both year and how much eligibility each student-athlete has remaining.
Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters
2026 Rutgers Football Eligibility / Scholarship Chart
Italicized = denotes redshirt used
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things The Knight Report in the The Round Table.
The Round Table