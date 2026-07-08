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2026 Rutgers Football Eligibility / Scholarship Chart

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report
Richard O'Leary@On3Richie
6h
NCAA Football: Rate Bowl-Rutgers at Kansas State
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This used to be the Rutgers Football scholarship chart, but with all the new five for five rules, here at The Knight Report we decided to make a new look chart to display those new eligibility rules.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total Rutgers Football roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.

The NCAA is still pushing to implement the strict 105 roster spot limit and that will include walk-ons as well. However it will vary on how the 105 rosters spot are used on a school by school basis, with some programs will have 105 players on scholarship, some will have a select number of walk-ons and others will have some kids on partial scholarships. Each school will be different, but they will be required to have 105 players or less, with the exception of some players designated as student-athletes, who won’t count towards the limit.

With that being said, here’s a guide for all Scarlet Knights fans, as it displays the football roster by both year and how much eligibility each student-athlete has remaining.

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2026 Rutgers Football Eligibility / Scholarship Chart

POSITIONFIVE YEARSFOUR YEARSTHREE YEARSTWO YEARSONE YEAR
QB (5)StearnAshenfelderRainone
Surace		Lonergan
RB (7)Dukes
Gibson		MitchellGuerrier
Thevenin
Raymond		Benjamin
WR (15)Carter
Coke		Allen III
Degraffenreidt
Ealey
Houston
Thomas III		Black
Duff Jr.
Osborn		Braithwaite
Hurt
Toure		Kaliakmanis
Redding
TE (8)Howerton
Owens		Bayoumy
Rothhaar		Anthony
Gister		BlakeHiggins
OL (26)Anthony
Duell
Greene
Johnson
Ngaue-Stephenson
Smith		Blackston
Elijah
Gurman
Vigna
Andrews
Giacobbe
Jones
Lakatos
Small		Giwa
Oliveira
Zilinskas		Asamoah
Cesaire
Chin
Cook
Langsdale
Needham
Salami
Stinette
EDGE (12)Beck
Callaway III		Collier
Edwards
Johnson Jr.		Gnago
Keener
King
Morales		Allen
Burnett
Davis
DT (9)PolkBruens
Kyle
Simon		LeeAngoy
Blue-Eli
Griffin
Porter
LB (14)Kopec
Raymond		Archie
Deloatch
Insinga
McClary		Gilmore
Johnson
Nwachukwu		Morris
Wright		Allison
Szczesniak
Walker
CB (14)Anderson
Conyers
B. Murray		Clayton
Marshall
S. Murray		Humes
Levy
Munn		Clawges
Dawud
Jones
Purcell		Williams
S (14)Cruz
Tilson
Wortman		Hayer
Noel		Crumpler
Gilley
Sanders
Shaw		Fuse
Ofurie		Engelberg
Joines
Jusma
K/P/LS (10)ShieldsAnderson
Pizarro		Murri
McCann
Scullion		El Hadidi
O’Connor
Patel
Ward
Number Per Class2429322029
Total Number24/10553/10585/105105/105134/105

Italicized = denotes redshirt used


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