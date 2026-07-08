2026 Rutgers Football Eligibility / Scholarship Chart

This used to be the Rutgers Football scholarship chart, but with all the new five for five rules, here at The Knight Report we decided to make a new look chart to display those new eligibility rules.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total Rutgers Football roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.

The NCAA is still pushing to implement the strict 105 roster spot limit and that will include walk-ons as well. However it will vary on how the 105 rosters spot are used on a school by school basis, with some programs will have 105 players on scholarship, some will have a select number of walk-ons and others will have some kids on partial scholarships. Each school will be different, but they will be required to have 105 players or less, with the exception of some players designated as student-athletes, who won’t count towards the limit.

With that being said, here’s a guide for all Scarlet Knights fans, as it displays the football roster by both year and how much eligibility each student-athlete has remaining.

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POSITION FIVE YEARS FOUR YEARS THREE YEARS TWO YEARS ONE YEAR QB (5) Stearn Ashenfelder Rainone

Surace Lonergan RB (7) Dukes

Gibson Mitchell Guerrier

Thevenin

Raymond Benjamin WR (15) Carter

Coke Allen III

Degraffenreidt

Ealey

Houston

Thomas III Black

Duff Jr.

Osborn Braithwaite

Hurt

Toure Kaliakmanis

Redding TE (8) Howerton

Owens Bayoumy

Rothhaar Anthony

Gister Blake Higgins OL (26) Anthony

Duell

Greene

Johnson

Ngaue-Stephenson

Smith Blackston

Elijah

Gurman

Vigna

Andrews

Giacobbe

Jones

Lakatos

Small Giwa

Oliveira

Zilinskas Asamoah

Cesaire

Chin

Cook

Langsdale

Needham

Salami

Stinette EDGE (12) Beck

Callaway III Collier

Edwards

Johnson Jr. Gnago

Keener

King

Morales Allen

Burnett

Davis DT (9) Polk Bruens

Kyle

Simon Lee Angoy

Blue-Eli

Griffin

Porter LB (14) Kopec

Raymond Archie

Deloatch

Insinga

McClary Gilmore

Johnson

Nwachukwu Morris

Wright Allison

Szczesniak

Walker CB (14) Anderson

Conyers

B. Murray Clayton

Marshall

S. Murray Humes

Levy

Munn Clawges

Dawud

Jones

Purcell Williams S (14) Cruz

Tilson

Wortman Hayer

Noel Crumpler

Gilley

Sanders

Shaw Fuse

Ofurie Engelberg

Joines

Jusma K/P/LS (10) Shields Anderson

Pizarro Murri

McCann

Scullion El Hadidi

O’Connor

Patel

Ward Number Per Class 24 29 32 20 29 Total Number 24/105 53/105 85/105 105/105 134/105

Italicized = denotes redshirt used