2026 Rutgers Football NFL Draft and Free Agency Tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 23rd and will go through Saturday, April 25th out in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there are only two Rutgers Football players projected in a few mock drafts in quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and edge rusher Eric O’Neill, you can check out those mock drafts here. Along with those two, there are several other Scarlet Knights that could find their way into the league via a late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, The Knight Report has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.

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