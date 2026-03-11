2026 Rutgers Football NFL Pro Day results

Rutgers Football held their annual NFL Pro Day event on Wednesday and here are the results from it.

The testing consisted of bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, standing broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, three-cone-drill and various on-field drills.

There were a total of 46 pro personnel in the building today, ranging from 36 different teams across the NFL and CFL. Overall, there were 14 Scarlet Knights taking part in 2026 Pro Day, and all of their results can be seen below.

HT – Height

WT – Weight

BENCH – Bench Press

40 – 40yd Dash Time

VJ – Vertical Jump

BJ – Broad Jump

20SH -20yd shuttle

3Cone – Three Cone Drill

