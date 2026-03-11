2026 Rutgers Football NFL Pro Day results
Rutgers Football held their annual NFL Pro Day event on Wednesday and here are the results from it.
The testing consisted of bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, standing broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, three-cone-drill and various on-field drills.
There were a total of 46 pro personnel in the building today, ranging from 36 different teams across the NFL and CFL. Overall, there were 14 Scarlet Knights taking part in 2026 Pro Day, and all of their results can be seen below.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
|Athlete
|HT
|WT
|BENCH
|40
|VJ
|BJ
|20SH
|3CONE
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|6′ 2.4″
|216lbs
|–
|4.86
|29 1/2″
|9′ 6″
|4.20
|6.89
|DT Sheffield
|5′ 7.2″
|175lbs
|15
|4.41
|42″
|10′ 3″
|3.98
|6.85
|Colin Weber
|6′ 3.6″
|264lbs
|16
|4.89
|29 1/2″
|9′ 2″
|4.47
|7.26
|Kenny Fletcher
|6′ 2.7″
|250lbs
|20
|4.60
|34 1/2″
|9″ 11″
|4.36
|6.95
|Gus Zilinskas
|6′ 2.0″
|300lbs
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bryan Felter
|6′ 1.7″
|303lbs
|25
|5.30
|29 1/2″
|9′ 6″
|4.78
|8.01
|Eric O’Neill
|6′ 2.1″
|247lbs
|27
|4.84
|35 1/2″
|9′ 9″
|4.23
|7.28
|Bradley Weaver
|6′ 3.2″
|267lbs
|31
|4.85
|30″
|9′ 8″
|4.25
|7.24
|Jordan Thompson
|6′ 1.4
|281lbs
|26
|5.01
|29″
|9′ 3″
|–
|–
|Oliver Billotte
|6′ 3.7″
|279lbs
|25
|5.00
|29″
|8′ 11″
|4.63
|7.89
|Dariel Djabome
|6′ 1.2″
|233lbs
|23
|4.78
|32″
|10′ 0″
|4.23
|7.04
|Cam Miller
|5′ 11.4″
|185lbs
|5
|4.48
|40 1/2″
|10′ 8″
|4.09
|6.85
|Jett Elad
|6′ 0.1″
|216lbs
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Timmy Ward
|5′ 11.1″
|195lbs
|14
|4.60
|31″
|9′ 5″
|4.23
|7.08
- HT – Height
- WT – Weight
- BENCH – Bench Press
- 40 – 40yd Dash Time
- VJ – Vertical Jump
- BJ – Broad Jump
- 20SH -20yd shuttle
- 3Cone – Three Cone Drill
New Offer Alert
Spring camp is right around the corner and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your Rutgers intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. CLICK HERE TO JOIN TODAY!
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM