2026 Rutgers Football Schedule Breakdown: TKR Pod
Here's a look at the official 2026 Rutgers Football schedule announced by the Big Ten Network....
Rutgers Football offensive line coach Jim Turner's contract has been released and it's for two years....
A shorthanded Rutgers Women's Basketball fell to No. 25 Washington on Monday in the annual Play4Kay game at Jersey Mike's Arena....
Here's a look at the remaining needs for Rutgers Football as they continue to eye up new additions....
TKR spoke with Bleed Tech Blue publisher Ben Carlisle to learn more about Louisiana Tech transfer Clay Thevenin....
Rutgers Football will travel to Chestnut Hill and face Boston College on Friday, September 11th this season, Eagles AD Blake James announced....
Rutgers Basketball dropped its third game in a row after losing to the Indiana Hoosiers 82-59 at Jersey Mike's Arena....
Rutgers Baseball outfielder Peyton Bonds has been named to the All-Big Ten Conference preseason team according to Perfect Game....
Rutgers Basketball will be without former McDonald's All-American big man Baye Fall going forward, as he's out with injury....
Rutgers Basketball dropped their third consecutive game, falling to the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 82-59 in Jersey Mike's Arena on Friday...
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new tight end commit Sydney Padilla and the latest on what's going on in the 2027 class....
Rutgers Football landed its first New Jersey recruit of the 2027 class with the commitment of West Orange HS tight end Sydney Padilla....
Rutgers Football players Antwan Raymond and KJ Duff were named to On3's Way Too Early Top 100 players in college football for 2026....
The Knight Report experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting, team news, and more....
Rutgers Women's Basketball was unable to follow up Sunday's win at Penn State, falling big to No. 7 Michigan at home on Thursday....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new transfer cornerback commit Kevyn Humes and what's going on with the DC search....
One of the nation's top prospects in 2027, quarterback Israel Abrams meets with Kirk Ciarrocca and adds a new offer from Rutgers....
Rutgers Football sent out a new quarterback offer in the 2027 class in Illinois quarterback Jake Nawrot and he spoke about it here....
Rutgers Football has officially welcomed 33 new players to campus this week between high school and transfer prospects enrolling early....
TKR spoke with Inside Tulsa Sports publisher Chris Harmon to learn more about Tulsa EDGE transfer J'Dan Burnett....
Rutgers Basketball played a valiant defensive game in Iowa City, but the Iowa Hawkeyes escaped with a later victory in the final minutes....
Rutgers Athletics / SAMCO appoints former Penn State Director of Player Relations Dann Kabala as new Vice President of R NIL....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new transfer edge commit J'Dan Burnett and what's going on with the DC search....
Rutgers Women's Basketball snapped a five-game skid and notched its first Big Ten win against Penn State and Kiyomi McMiller....
Rutgers Football has locked in a visit with a transfer edge rusher from the American Conference for later today....