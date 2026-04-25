2026 Rutgers Football Spring Awards Announced

At the conclusion of every set of Rutgers Football spring practices, Head Coach Greg Schiano has a tradition where the programs gives out three separate awards for the most improved offensive player, the most improved defensive player, and the player who showed the most toughness through practice.

With that being said, here are the three winners of the 2026 Rutgers Football spring awards.

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Mark Mills Second Effort Award – WR Jourdin Houston

The redshirt-freshman from New York, joined the program after a prep year up at St. Thomas More in Connecticut and came into the program with a lot of hype, but like the rest of the young receivers last year, he battled through injury throughout his first year. However now that he’s healthy, he has been proving his worth this spring and earned the most improved offensive player award.

Wide Receivers coach Dave Brock: “Jordan specifically, he’s done a great job. He’s a bigger guy. He’s got a lot of suddenness. He’s got a lot of body quickness. He’s a really good competitor, really smart player. So, again, he’s everything I think we thought he would be when we brought him here, and now you have a chance to kind of see it develop in front of your own eyes. So we’re excited about him and what he has the opportunity to do.”

Mark Mills Second Effort Award – WR Jourdin Houston

Named in memory of former Scarlet Knight running back Mark Mills and awarded to the offensive player who through determination, dedication and hard work has shown the most improvement during the offseason and spring practices.

The redshirt-freshman from New York, joined the program after a prep year up at St. Thomas More in Connecticut and came into the program with a lot of hype, but like the rest of the young receivers last year, he battled through injury throughout his first year. However now that he’s healthy, he has been proving his worth this spring and earned the most improved offensive player award.

“Jordan specifically, he’s done a great job,” WRs coach Dave Brock said, “He’s a bigger guy. He’s got a lot of suddenness. He’s got a lot of body quickness. He’s a really good competitor, really smart player. So, again, he’s everything I think we thought he would be when we brought him here, and now you have a chance to kind of see it develop in front of your own eyes. So we’re excited about him and what he has the opportunity to do.”

Douglas A. Smith Second Effort Award – DB Jesse Ofurie

Named in memory of former Scarlet Knight defensive tackle Doug Smith and awarded to the defensive player who through determination, dedication and hard work has shown the most improvement during the offseason and spring practices.

Ofurie enters his fourth year with the program, appearing in 30 games over the past three seasons. The Massachusetts native started his career as a wide receiver in 2023, before moving to defensive back the following year. This past 2025 season, he appeared in all 12 games and finished with five tackles, but he expect him to have a much bigger role in 2026.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty early to name a starter, but yeah, there’s definitely guys that just jump right out,” said STUDs coach Charlie Noonan. “I mean, Jesse Ofurie, he’s probably playing the best football I’ve seen him play, you know, in terms of being here for quite some time, and again, I have the advantage to have seen Jesse grow, and I remember him as a kid that, you know, you talk about a kid that’s care level. You know, I remember him as a recruit coming down for spring practice and driving down from Massachusetts by himself, right? And he was here every practice.You know, it’s like, it’s kind of like when you’re going to school, but I don’t know. He, but he was here literally every, I’m like, God, is he, is he here? Like, you know, so, but that just tells you how much he cares. When he was a committed player, how much he cared, and that’s the same way he is now. The kid doesn’t leave the Hale, you know, he’ll come in and just, you talk about care level, you know, usually those guys, you know, from being here for quite some time and coach’s, you know, system and program, usually those guys do work out.”

Frank R. Burns Award – TE Logan Blake

Named after former Scarlet Knight All-America quarterback Frank Burns and awarded to the player who demonstrates extraordinary mental and physical toughness during the spring.

The New Jersey native enters year four with the program and is starting to develop into a solid tight end prospect. After redshirting back in 2023, his first year with the program, Blake went on to appear in 19 games and made three starts over the next two seasons. He didn’t haul in a lot of passes, only three total for just 13 yards, but he proved himself to be a pretty solid blocker and has flashed a bit this spring according to the staff.