2026 Rutgers Football Spring Ball Roster Breakdown: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel breakdown the 2026 Rutgers Football team as spring practices begin later this week.

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00:00 Introduction and Overview of the Podcast

03:19 Spring Football Practice Preview

04:51 Quarterback Battle Insights

07:31 Wide Receiver Position Dynamics

08:56 Tight End Position Challenges

18:26 Offensive Line Developments

24:35 Defensive Coaching Changes and Expectations

28:55 Defensive Line Challenges and Prospects

34:29 Linebacker Room Dynamics

40:00 Revamping the Secondary

44:22 Coaching Changes and Their Impact

54:50 Spring Practice Insights and Future Outlook

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