Breaking down the new look 2025 Rutgers Football Spring Camp roster

Rutgers Football officially opened spring camp on Friday morning, as the team prepares for the upcoming 2026 season. As always with the start of camp, there is also a new roster with number changes, weight gains / losses, new additions and more.

We here at The Knight Report are here to make the roster a little bit easier to read, as we have all the notable updates and changes listed below.

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Screenshot

New Uniform Numbers

FRESHMEN

TRANSFERS

RETURNING PLAYERS

There’s not a whole lot of new information here, as a good amount of the transfers enrolled in spring and there’s a lot of new freshmen enrolling early too. There are also quite a few players from last year who changed digits.

No Position Changes?

Over the past few seasons, along with the new roster also came some notable position changes for players within the program. Over the years, we’ve seen wide receivers switch to defensive back and vice versa. There’s also been some linemen that flip flopped between the offensive side and defensive side of the ball. However this year, there are no position changes to report as everyone seems to be at the position that were projected to be at.

Still Missing A Few

It’s becoming more and more common with high school football recruiting to enroll early, as the Scarlet Knights saw 21 of their 23 recruits enroll this past January. The lone two recruits are offensive lineman Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson, who committed a bit later in the process and linebacker Tanner Raymond, who’s school doesn’t allow early enrollment.

They will be joined in the summer by late portal additions to the class in cornerback Mikey Munn from South Dakota and linebacker Sean Allison from Drake. Each of the two is expected to come in and push immediately for snaps, if not a starting role.

Spring Transfers Join The Program

Rutgers Football added seven transfers via the spring transfer portal window, as they continue to fill gaps on the roster wherever necessary. Below you can see a look at each of those additions, along with their heights and weights at their previous schools and their updated data since arriving at Rutgers.

QB Dylan Lonergan

– Previous School: Boston College

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-2 / 211lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-2 / 210lbs

RB Clay Thevenin

– Previous School: Louisiana Tech

– Previous Height / Weight: 5-10 / 202lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 5-8 / 195lbs

TE Kam Anthony

– Previous School: Ball State

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-4 / 251lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-5 / 255lbs

OT Everett Small

– Previous School: Eastern Michigan

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-4 / 302lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-5 / 305lbs

IOL Isaiah Cook

– Previous School: Delaware State

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-3 / 300lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-2 / 315lbs

EDGE J’Dan Burnett

– Previous School: Tulsa

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-0 / 250lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-1 / 255lbs

EDGE Malachi Davis

– Previous School: Toledo

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-4 / 255lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-4 / 250lbs

DT Jaedin Lee

– Previous School: Maine

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-3 / 310lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-1 / 305lbs

LB Ty Morris

– Previous School: Rice

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-2 / 229lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6

CB Bradlee Jones

– Previous School: Citadel

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-1 / 175lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 6-0 / 180lbs

CB Zahmir Dawud

– Previous School: Villanova

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-0 / 185lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 5-11 / 185lbs

CB Kevyn Humes

– Previous School: Maryland

– Previous Height / Weight: 6-0 / 185lbs

– Updated Height / Weight: 5-11 / 180lbs

Similar to the other categories above, not too big of a difference between any of the heights / weights from the transfers according to their previous listed at their old programs.

Notable weight changes

Stay tuned as we will have more on the roster changes, weight changes and the latest on the Rutgers Football program right here on The Knight Report!