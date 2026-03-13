2026 Rutgers Football Win Total: Odds released for pivotal season under Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano is entering Year 7 of his second tenure with the Rutgers Football program. After going 7-6 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Scarlet Knights had a bit of a setback year in 2025, finishing with a record of 5-7.

The 2026 season will be a pivotal one for the 59-year old coach. With that in mind, FanDuel Sportsbook has released the over/under as it pertains to wins for many of the sport’s top teams for the 2025 campaign. Rutgers Football’s number has been set at 4.5, but they will have to do better than that if they want to get back to postseason play.

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Now it won’t be easy, as this year’s Rutgers Football schedule does present some interesting challenges throughout the season. The Scarlet Knights get a relatively easy start to the year, welcoming lowly ranked UMass to town, but after that they will travel up to Massachusetts to take on former Big East Conference mate Boston College. Then things get a bit interesting with USC making the cross country trip for a game inside of SHI Stadium, this will be a very telling matchup for where both teams stand the rest of the way. Rutgers will then wrap up out of conference play with Howard coming to town.

After all that, things get a bit tougher for the Scarlet Knights with Big Ten play ramping up. Rutgers will welcome the defending national champs to town, before a two game road trip to Northwestern and Maryland. They follow that up with home game versus Michigan, away game at Wisconsin, home game versus Nebraska, away at Penn State, and home game versus Michigan State to wrap up the season.

Definitely not an easy conference slate by any means, but it will interesting to watch to see if Rutgers Football can punch above their 4.5 win mark set by FanDuel.

Check out the full 2026 Big Ten win totals below.