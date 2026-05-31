2027 Florida ATH Zion Vilma commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has added another commit in the 2027 recruiting class. The Scarlet Knights have hosted an extensive list of high school prospects this past weekend for Official Visits, and they have locked down their latest commit.

Athlete / defensive back Zion Vilma from Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School down in Lake Worth, Florida is the latest recruit to commit to Rutgers Football. He received an offer from head coach Greg Schiano back in February and has been high on the program ever since.

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The 5-foot-11, 170-pound two-way standout lined up at both wide receiver and cornerback for his high school program, but projects primarily as a cornerback at the next level for the Scarlet Knights.

This past season as a junior, Vilma was a standout on both sides of the ball, where he hauled in 47 receptions for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns, while recording 17 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Football runs in the Vilma family. He is cousins with Jonathan Vilma, one of the more accomplished linebackers in recent history and that connection that has offered some guidance along the way.

“He’s my cousin,” Vilma said of Jonathan Vilma. “We haven’t had much time to speak since he’s always busy during the NFL season, but he told me to take my time and enjoy the process.”

Schiano was also involved in recruiting the elder Vilma to Miami (FL) during his two-year tenure as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator in 1999 and 2000.

Despite holding offers from programs including Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Miami, Mississippi State, Syracuse, USF, and Wake Forest, Vilma ultimately chose Rutgers and committing to the Scarlet Knights over a deep and competitive offer sheet.