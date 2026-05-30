2027 Florida DB Zion Watson commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football continues to add to their 2027 recruiting class, as Florida defensive back Zion Watson has become the latest prospect to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

“I mean everything stood out to me from the moment I got off the plane to drive to the hotel,” Watson told TKR. “All the coaches showed me love and talk to me about my future, not even about football just about me as a person and that made it feel like home.”

“My main recruiter was coach (Travis) Johansen and everything he said was great. He’s easy to talk to and you know he’s great with my parents.”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety prospect hails from Saint Petersburg, Florida and plays his high school football for the Northside Christian School.

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The Florida native just earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights a little over a month ago and was pretty excited about the news.

“I was sitting in my room and got a text from coach (Travis) Johansen,” Watson told TKR. “He told me that he wanted me to get in a Facetime call with him and coach (Greg) Schiano. So they called and told me that they are offering me. Coach Schiano kept it straight with me and told me about what there program really values and they feel like I embody what they look for in defensive backs.”

Watson played both wide receiver and safety for his high school program this past Fall. In 2025, he hauled in 45 receptions for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver and finished with 23 total tackles, eight pass break-ups, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a safety.

Zion will become the second member of his family to play Power-Four football, as his older brother Zuri Watson is a cornerback prospect that just transferred to Arizona via Howard this offseason.