2027 Florida OL Zane Keric commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed a commitment following their second Official Visit weekend, as 2027 offensive lineman Zane Keric from Florida announced his decision to commit today while on campus.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pounds offensive tackle plays for St. John Neumann High School down in Naples, Florida and chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from the likes of Illinois, Pittsburgh, UCF, and a few others.

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The Florida native earned his offer back in mid May about a month after his spring visit to campus to check out the program.

“The offensive line coach (Jim Turner) came down to do a workout with me,” Keric told TKR. “After he saw me move around, he said the head coach (Greg Schiano) wants to call me and my family. So after that we called and he gave me the offer and we set up an Official Visit for June 6th. I am hoping to see the whole campus, and all their facilities because I have heard such great things about both.”

Along with the trip to campus, this visit served as a chance for Keric to meet new offensive line coach Jim Turner and he left a strong impression.

“I really like him (Jim Turner),” said Keric. “He is a great guy to be around, has such good knowledge of the game, I feel like I would be able to thrive and make it to the next level with his coaching. I went there for a spring practice about a month or so ago, and I really liked everything there.”

Keric becomes the fifth offensive line commit in the 2027 class for the Scarlet Knights, joining the likes of interior offensive linemen James Cocozzo, Charles Butler, Jackson Albright, and offensive tackle Aaron Southard.