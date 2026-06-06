2027 Georgia S Dextavion Reese commits to Rutgers Football

The Scarlet Knights have landed yet another commit from the state of Georgia, this time adding another member of the defensive backfield to the recruiting class.

Dextavion Reese, a safety / athlete from Hephzibah High School (GA), announced his commitment to Rutgers Football following an official visit this past weekend. The defensive staff, led in this recruitment by new safeties coach Adam Cox, has now landed their third prospect at this position for the 2027 class.

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Reese brings size and length in the secondary at 6-foot-4. The Georgia native remains currently unranked but should be tabbed for a rating prior to the start of his senior season.

The Scarlet Knights offered Reese just a couple of months ago, on April 3rd. He took his first visit to campus this past weekend, joining a host of other prospects on an Official Visit.

Reese had taken unofficial visits to Clemson and Nebraska, but only received an offer from the latter. He took a handful of other official visits, and also received offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, South Florida, Connecticut, and Coastal Carolina prior to committing to Rutgers.