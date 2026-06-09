Top New Jersey WR Isaiah Alvarez down to four schools with commitment date set

Commitment time is coming for Don Bosco Prep (NJ) three-star wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez.

The 5-foot-11.5, 165-pounds wide receiver prospect posted on social media that he will announce his college decision on June 13th. He will choose between four schools: Colorado, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Rutgers.

Join The Knight Report now and get 50% off an annual subscription!

Alvarez is the No. 652 overall recruit, and the No. 88 wide receiver in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 21 recruit in New Jersey.

Colorado got the first crack in early-May. He then hit Michigan State on the weekend of May 29th and was in Piscataway for his Rutgers Official Visit this past weekend. Nebraska also had him scheduled for an official this upcoming weekend.

The Scarlet Knights currently have the lead for Alvarez in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’s now set to reveal a commitment this weekend.

Last season as a junior, Alvarez totaled 702 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per reception. He totaled over 300 yards as a returner with three additional touchdowns on special teams.