2027 New York ATH Trent Buttles commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has added another commit in the 2027 recruiting class. The Scarlet Knights have hosted an extensive list of high school prospects in the spring, and they have locked down their second in the past week.

Athlete Trent Buttles from St. Francis in West Henrietta, New York is the latest visitor to commit to Rutgers. He recently received an offer from head coach Greg Schiano at the conclusion of his visit to campus this past weekend.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

The 6-foot, 190 pound athlete suited up at quarterback and free safety for the Red Raiders. On the offensive side of the ball, he finished the season throwing for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while completing 129 of his 213 passes. He also ran the ball 92 times for 657 yards and nine more scores.

Despite his ability on offense, the majority of college programs prefer Buttles on defense at the next level. Slotting in primarily at safety for his high school program, he finished the year with 87 total tackles (35 solo), three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Buttles plans to return to Piscataway for an official visit, but his commitment has now been sealed beforehand. He was entertaining interest from Buffalo, James Madison, Navy, Temple, and UConn, among a few others.

Buttles joins TE Sydney Padilla and OL James Cocozzo as the third member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2027 recruiting class. He also becomes the first high school safety commit for new position coach Adam Cox.