Rutgers Football lands Top 80 WR Arnold Mugerwa from Pennsylvania

Rutgers Football has added one of their Official Visitors from the weekend, as the Scarlet Knights have added a commitment from 2027 wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa from Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pounds Richland High School wide receiver prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from the likes of Duke, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and several others.

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Along with the weekend Official Visit, Mugerwa also visited campus this past April and had a really good time, where he was able to see the wide receivers practice in person.

“I had a good time and got to see how coach (Dave) Brock coaches up close,” Mugerwa told TKR. “I thought it was a good practice, felt like they had high intensity the whole time and it was fun to see. Brock’s message to me the other day and just every time he calls is just he wants to coach me pretty badly. He always preaches development, which has been my number one thing that I look for in a school. I will say, they are a top choice for me.”

This past season as a junior, Mugerwa hauled in 54 receptions for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, he finished with 36 total tackles (27 solo), and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

In the end, Mugerwa is ranked as the No. 71 overall wide receiver in the country and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania per the 2027 Rivals Recruiting rankings.

Mugerwa becomes the latest member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, as the class continues to grow with a high-level first weekend of visits on the docket.