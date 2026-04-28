2027 Point Boro recruit Jake Clayton commits to Rutgers Wrestling

Rutgers Wrestling continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail, as Point Boro High School wrestler Jake Clayton has committed to the Scarlet Knights, sources tell The Knight Report.

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Clayton’s High School Resume

In his three years of high school wrestling, Clayton has placed in the state championships three times. He finished eighth in the 157-pound bracket in 2024, fourth in the 165-pounds bracket in 2025, and fifth in the 165-pound bracket in 2026. This past wrestling season, Clayton finished 42-4 on the year.

Along with wrestling, he also plays baseball and football for Point Boro High School.

Clayton becomes the Scarlet Knights fourth commitment in the 2027 class and is projected to be 165-pound wrestler for Rutgers when he arrives ahead of the 2027-28 season, but could potentially add some weight and become a 174-pound wrestler down the line.

2027 Rutgers Wrestling Recruiting Class

No. 2 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA), 113 lbs.

No. 11 Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA), 126 lbs.

No. 9 Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) 285 lbs.

*Rankings according to MatScouts via their respective weight classes*