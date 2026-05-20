2027 Rutgers WR commit Jamar Taylor invited to The Opening Finals

Rutgers Football will be represented at The Opening finals this upcoming June, as Class of 2027 wide receiver Jamar Taylor just announced that he received his invite on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounds Salesianum High School wide receiver showcased his skill at The Opening regional camp in New Jersey back in April and showed off his skills, so much so that the staff in attendance deemed him worthy enough to earn one of the 120 total invites.

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This past Fall as a high school junior, Taylor hauled in 48 catches for 703 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns on the year and earned First Team All-Conference. He also participates in track and field, where he’s set a school record with a 6-foot-7 high jump this past January.

The Delaware wideout will be back on campus in a few weeks for his Official Visit on the weekend of May 29th, joining about 19 others on campus.

“I’ll be back at Rutgers for my Official Visit (May 29th),” Taylor told TKR. “I’m just really looking forward to hanging out with some of the players and see how they really like it. The main experience I’m looking for is how would it be for me if I went to school there.”

What is The Opening?

This past January, Nike Football announced that they were reviving The Opening finals after a six-year hiatus and regional events will be getting wrapped up this upcoming Sunday in Dallas.

So far the regional camps have made stops in six different cities — Miami, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, and New York. These regional camps take place where the t top skill position prospects compete in combine like activities like the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and other drills, along with 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 competitions.

Out of all the competing athletes from these camps, 120 of them will be invited to The Opening Finals at the Nike World Headquarters or better known as the Philip H. Knight Campus out in Beaverton, Oregon for a chance to display their skills against the best of the best.

The Opening Finals Roster Invites

RUNNING BACKS

*2028* Elijah Cromwell (Cherry Creek – CO)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 146 NATL. (No. 11 RB)

Status: Uncommitted

Jaxsen Stokes (Sierra Canyon – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 577 NATL. (No. 51 RB)

Status: Committed to Cal

Abdul Turay (St. Peter’s Prep – NJ)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 553 NATL. (No. 45 RB)

Status: Uncommitted

WIDE RECEIVERS

*2028* Braylon Clark (Charlotte Country Day – NC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 4 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Osani Gayles (IMG Academy – FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51 NATL. (No. 9 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Ronnie Gomiller (East St. Louis – IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 447 NATL. (No. 65 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Quentin Hale (Centennial – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 62 NATL. (No. 12 WR)

Status: Committed to USC

Amare Patterson (Bluffton – SC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 284 NATL. (No. 42 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Jamar Taylor (Salesianum – DE)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 830 NATL. (No. 116 WR)

Status: Committed to Rutgers

TIGHT ENDS

Asa Wall (John Milledge Academy – GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 172 NATL. (No. 8 TE)

Status: Committed to Georgia

LINEBACKERS

Taven Epps (Tustin – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 90 NATL. (No. 5 LB)

Status: Committed to Oklahoma

*2028* Landon Miller (De La Salle – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 113 NATL. (No. 8 LB)

Status: Uncommitted

CORNERBACKS

*2028* Tyler Boyd (Carrollton – GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 6 CB)

Status: Uncommitted

Jaden Carey (St. Thomas Aquinas – FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 429 NATL. (No. 44 CB)

Status: Uncommitted

Zachary Gleason (Central Catholic – PA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 875 NATL. (No. 88 CB)

Status: Committed to Penn State

Monsanna Torbert (Princeton – OH)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 118 NATL. (No. 16 CB)

Status: Uncommitted

Donte Wright (Long Beach Poly – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

Status: Committed to Miami

SAFETIES

*2028* Jalen Flowers (Palos Verdes – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 85 NATL. (No. 9 S)

Status: Uncommitted

*2028* DeNairo Girton Jr. (Great Mills – MD)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 140 NATL. (No. 14 S)

Status: Uncommitted

*2028* Brandon Nash (St. John Bosco – CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 115 NATL. (No. 12 S)

Status: Uncommitted