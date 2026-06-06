2027 New York OL Alijah Jones commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football’s second Official Visit weekend has resulted in a new commitment today, as 2027 offensive lineman Alijah Jones from New York announced his decision today.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounds interior offensive lineman hails from James Monroe High School up in Rochester, New York, which is a little over five hours from campus.

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The New York offensive line prospect took a visit to campus back in April for a spring practice visit and raved about how it went.

“It was a great visit,” said Jones. “I felt really comfortable and real at home. It’s a great environment and I love the coaching staff. I love the way coach (Jim) Turner coaches, he’s not soft. He will keep it real with you and give it to you straight.”

In the end, Jones chose Rutgers over offers from the likes of programs such as Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and others. He was originally expected to visit Pittsburgh next weekend for an Official Visit next weekend, but that will likely no longer happen.