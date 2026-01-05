Rutgers Antwan Raymond, KJ Duff named Phil Steele All-Americans

The offseason honors continue to roll in for Rutgers Football, as running back Antwan Raymond and wide receiver KJ Duff were both named Phil Steele All-Americans today.

Raymond ended up earning Fourth-Team honors, while Duff was named an honorable mention.

This past season, Raymond celebrated a breakout year, finishing third in the Big Ten with 1,241 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 244 carries. He also notched career numbers in the passing game with 18 receptions for 225 yards and two scores, both coming on deep passes of 48 and 46 yards. He was also named finalist for the Doak Walker Award (best RB in the nation), and won the Jon Cornish Trophy, for the nation’s top canadian player in college football.

Along with Raymond, Duff also emerged into one of the Big Ten Conference’s best players, hauling 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The 1,084 yards was good for the third most in the Big Ten this season, just behind Makai Lemon and Jeremiah Smith, while also producing multiple viral highlight-reel catches against Norfolk State and Penn State. Duff was also named second team All-Big Ten Conference this season.

Both Duff and Raymond each have two years of eligibility each remaining, and could have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. However both played recently took to social media to announce their return (Duff, Raymond) to the Scarlet Knights for the 2026 season.