Bats Wake Up Late as Rutgers Baseball earns midweek win over Stony Brook

Rutgers Baseball was caught in a mid-week pitchers duel against Stony Brook, and ended up walking away from this one victorious by a score of 5-1 in the team’s home opener for the 2026 season.

The Scarlet Knights opened up the scoring early on with a solid first inning, as leadoff hitter Peyton Bonds hit an infield single to kick off the game. He was followed up by a Chase Krewson single, which advanced Bonds to third and Charlie Meglio hit a fly out just deep enough for Bonds to tag and score.

As for the Seawolves, they were able to score a run of their own in the top of third as infielder Johnny Pilla hit an RBI single through the right side to tie it up it one a piece.

After a couple of scoreless innings, Rutgers got the bats going again in the bottom of the eighth, as pinch hitter Quinten Perilli got the lead off walk and Chase Krewson singled again to move him over. Krewson ended up advance into scoring position on an outfield error.

The Seawolves brought in relief pitcher Evan Kay after that, who ended up balking and advancing both runners over, which resulted in another run. Up next was Trey Wells, who hit two run triple as the outfielder completely lost the ball in the sky to give Rutgers a 4-1 lead. Sophomore shortstop Yomar Carreras continued the run, hitting an RBI single of his own, but tripped prior to the base and was pinch-run for Kevin Novobilsky after that. Top ranked freshman Tristan Salinas hit a single after that, but they couldn’t add to their lead past that.



The Scarlet Knights pitching was pretty solid overall, as starter Henry Radbill threw 2.0 innings of one hit ball with two strikeouts. He was followed up by Jason Masick who went 1.0 inning, giving up one run. Pitchers Jordan Savinon, and Zach Gleason combined for 3.0 more innings of two hits, no run ball. Andrew Rondini pitched the final 3.0 innings, giving up just one hit, one walk and two strikeouts to wrap it up the victory.

Next Up for Rutgers Baseball

Rutgers Baseball will finally get to host a home weekend series for the first time for the 2026 season, as they will host a three-game weekend series against Bryant.

The Bulldogs will matchup against their old head coach in Steve Owens, where he was the head coach at Bryant for nine seasons before leaving for Rutgers.