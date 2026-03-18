Breaking down new Rutgers Women's Basketball HC Gary Redus II Presser: TKR Pod

In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Women’s Basketball hiring new head coach Gary Redus II, his press conference and much more.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

00:00 Introduction and Press Conference Overview

04:11 General Vibes from the Press Conference

10:24 Redus’ Vision and Expectations

15:43 NIL and Recruiting Strategies

20:47 Coaching Staff and Future Plans

26:16 Insights from President Tate

33:49 The Excitement of New Leadership at Rutgers

37:05 The Importance of Coaching Experience

43:07 Recruiting Talent in New Jersey

01:00:34 Innovative Ideas for Rutgers Athletics

Join The Knight Report TODAY for 50% off!

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

Join The Knight Report today to get 50% OFF your first year of premium Scarlet Knights coverage!

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!