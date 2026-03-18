Breaking down new Rutgers Women's Basketball HC Gary Redus II Presser: TKR Pod
In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Women’s Basketball hiring new head coach Gary Redus II, his press conference and much more.
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The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Introduction and Press Conference Overview
- 04:11 General Vibes from the Press Conference
- 10:24 Redus’ Vision and Expectations
- 15:43 NIL and Recruiting Strategies
- 20:47 Coaching Staff and Future Plans
- 26:16 Insights from President Tate
- 33:49 The Excitement of New Leadership at Rutgers
- 37:05 The Importance of Coaching Experience
- 43:07 Recruiting Talent in New Jersey
- 01:00:34 Innovative Ideas for Rutgers Athletics
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