Commitment Day Primer: 2027 QB Logan Flaherty set to decide

The quarterback dominoes continue to fall and Port Charlotte High School (FL) three-star gunslinger Logan Flaherty becomes the latest to come off the board.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback will announce his college commitment on Tuesday afternoon, with Rutgers among the contenders. Florida State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, North Carolina, and USF are viewed as the other finalists.

The Scarlet Knights have recruited Flaherty heavily since they offered back in early February and shortly after a spring visit to Rutgers, he announced his decommitment from UCF.

Flaherty only saw Rutgers once so far, but Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca has been in contact for quite some time now. The Scarlet Knights made their push and now they wait.

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The who, when and where for Logan Flaherty’s commitment

Finalists: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, North Carolina, Rutgers and USF.

Time: 1:30pm LIVE on the Rivals YouTube Channel

What has he said about Rutgers?

As mentioned above, Rutgers has been after Flaherty for a few months now and he quickly rose to the top of their board at quarterback for the 2027 class. Even more so after his recent visit to campus.

“The visit was awesome,” Flaherty told TKR. “I loved every part of it, from talking to coaches, seeing former players I was around or played against, and just overall being. I was able to get up there and see practice and learn more about Rutgers, it was an awesome experience.”

The Big Picture

Just like almost every other college football program, you need to consistently add at least one quarterback per cycle to build up your quarterback room over time for both depth and talent purposes.

The Scarlet Knights targeted Flaherty earlier this year and he quickly rose to the top of the board, as the Scarlet Knights top signal caller target.

End of the day, it’s very important to keep stacking talent in the quarterback room and having a talented and reliable backup is also as important as having a good starter. Flaherty, along with AJ Surace, Dylan Lonergan, Sean Ashenfelder, and Xavier Stearn could be the start of what could potentially be a very deep and talented quarterback room.