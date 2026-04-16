Darren Buchanan set to return to Rutgers Basketball for 2026-27 season

Rutgers Basketball continues to do pretty well with player retention this offseason, as forward Darren Buchanan became the latest to take to social media to announce that he’s returning to the Scarlet Knights for the 2026-27 season.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound guard hails from Washington D.C. and originally committed to Virginia Tech out of high school, where he was ranked the No. 186 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Buchanan would go on to redshirt in his lone season with the Hokies, before transferring to George Washington, where he would spend the next seasons.

Following his career at GW, Buchanan would join the Scarlet Knights ahead of the 2025-26 season. This past year, he appeared in 34 games (16 starts) and averaged 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights. Along with that, he also shot 46.0% from the field, 35.3% from beyond the arc, and 59.0% from the free throw line.

Francis joins a list of Scarlet Knights to announce their return to the program this offseason, and you can check out the latest on Rutgers Basketball’s offseason moves right here in our Transfer Portal Tracker.