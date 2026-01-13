Every catch from KJ Duff's breakout sophomore season
Here’s a look at every catch by Rutgers Football wide receiver KJ Duff from the 2025 season.
Season Totals and Accolades
RECEIVING:
60 REC (T-61st) / 1,084 YDS (11th) / 18.1 YPR (T-22nd) / 7 TD (T-37th)
- 192 Yards After Catch (T-203rd)
- 3.2 Yards After Catch/Reception (T-373rd)
- 2.47 Yards/Route Run (50th)
- 17.3 Average Depth of Target (14th)
- 3 Drops, 4.8% Drop Rate (T-145th)
- 36 Contested Catch Opportunities (1st), 22 Contested Catches (1st)
- 61.1% Contested Catch Rate (T-94th)
- 50 First Down Receptions (T-4th)
- 133.5 NFL Passer Rating When Targeted (28th)
ACCOLADES:
- Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
- Biletnikoff Award Watch List
- Honorable Mention All-America (Phil Steele)
- Academic All-Big Ten
SCHOOL HISTORY:
- 9th-Most Receptions in a Season (60)
- 6th-Most Receiving Yards in a Season (1,084)
- 2nd-Most Receiving Yards in a Game (241)
PFF GRADES:
|WIDE RECEIVER
|Snaps
|Off. Grade
|Pass Game
|Run Block
|KJ Duff
|819
|83.4 (13th)
|84.5 (15th)
|63.2