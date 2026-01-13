Skip to main content
Rutgers
Join Now

Every catch from KJ Duff's breakout sophomore season

by: Ryan DeAgazio24 minutes agoryandegaz

Here’s a look at every catch by Rutgers Football wide receiver KJ Duff from the 2025 season.

Season Totals and Accolades

RECEIVING:

60 REC (T-61st) / 1,084 YDS (11th) / 18.1 YPR (T-22nd) / 7 TD (T-37th)

  • 192 Yards After Catch (T-203rd)
  • 3.2 Yards After Catch/Reception (T-373rd)
  • 2.47 Yards/Route Run (50th)
  • 17.3 Average Depth of Target (14th)
  • 3 Drops, 4.8% Drop Rate (T-145th)
  • 36 Contested Catch Opportunities (1st), 22 Contested Catches (1st)
  • 61.1% Contested Catch Rate (T-94th)
  • 50 First Down Receptions (T-4th)
  • 133.5 NFL Passer Rating When Targeted (28th)

ACCOLADES:

  • Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
  • Biletnikoff Award Watch List
  • Honorable Mention All-America (Phil Steele)
  • Academic All-Big Ten

SCHOOL HISTORY:

  • 9th-Most Receptions in a Season (60)
  • 6th-Most Receiving Yards in a Season (1,084)
  • 2nd-Most Receiving Yards in a Game (241)

PFF GRADES:

WIDE RECEIVERSnapsOff. GradePass GameRun Block
KJ Duff81983.4 (13th)84.5 (15th)63.2

You may also like