The Knight Report
Every Rutgers Football player's rating in College Football 27
It’s that time of year again, as we are quickly approaching EA Sports release of their annual college football video game.
This year’s version of College Football 27 video game is expected to be released in mid-July and while we are still awaiting the release of player ratings, some of them have begun to leak out via social media.
Here at The Knight Report, we have decided to do put together a list of all the Rutgers Football players listed in the game, along with their new ratings.
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QUARTERBACKS
- QB AJ SURACE (77 OVR)
- QB DYLAN LONERGAN (77 OVR)
- QB SEAN ASHENFELDER (70 OVR)
- QB XAVIER STEARN (68 OVR)
RUNNING BACK
- RB ANTWAN RAYMOND (92 OVR)
- RB CLAY THEVENIN (80 OVR)
- RB JA’SHON BENJAMIN (80 OVR)
- RB TERRELL MITCHELL (76 OVR)
- RB EDD GUERRIER (73 OVR)
- RB MICHAEL DUKES III (72 OVR)
WIDE RECEIVERS
- WR KJ DUFF (92 OVR)
- WR BEN BLACK (80 OVR)
- WR VERNON ALLEN III (77 OVR)
- WR JOURDIN HOUSTON (73 OVR)
- WR MICHAEL THOMAS III (73 OVR)
- WR DYZIER CARTER (73 OVR)
- WR SAH’NYE DEGRAFFENREIDT (71 OVR)
- WR FAMAH TOURE (70 OVR)
- WR DYLAN BRAITHWAITE (70 OVR)
- WR ELIAS COKE (64 OVR)
TIGHT END
- TE BEN ROTHHAAR (71 OVR)
- TE KAMERON ANTHONY (70 OVR)
- TE LOGAN BLAKE (69 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Michael Higgins, DJ Howerton, Brady Owens
OFFENSIVE LINE
- RG KWABENA ASAMOAH (82 OVR)
- RT TYLER NEEDHAM (79 OVR)
- LT MOSHOOD GIWA (75 OVR)
- C HANK ZILINSKAS (74 OVR)
- C TERRENCE SALAMI (74 OVR)
- LG DANTAE CHIN (74 OVR)
- RT EVERETT SMALL (74 OVR)
- LT RYDER LANGSDALE (73 OVR)
- LG NICK OLIVEIRA (70 OVR)
- RG CHRIS VIGNA (70 OVR)
- LT JAYDEN ELIJAH (67 OVR)
- LT KENNY JONES (66 OVR)
- C JOSHUA BLACKSTON (63 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Isaiah Cook, Raynor Andrews, Justin Cesaire, Emir Stinette, Logan Anthony, Tyler Duell, Cameron Greene, Donovan Johnson, Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson, Jared Smith
EDGE RUSHERS
- RE J’DAN BURNETT (83 OVR)
- LE MALACHI DAVIS (79 OVR)
- RE DJ ALLEN (76 OVR)
- LE FARRELL GNAGO (73 OVR)
- RE RINALDO CALLAWAY III (72 OVR)
- LE ROBBIE JOHNSON JR. (71 OVR)
- RE ELIJAH KING (70 OVR)
- RE JYON SIMON (69 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Miron Gurman, Wydeek Collier, Canaan Edwards, Reece Beck, Monte Keener
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
- DT RONDO PORTER (80 OVR)
- DT ZAIRE ANGOY (78 OVR)
- DT DOUG BLUE-ELI (78 OVR)
- DT KESHON GRIFFIN (75 OVR)
- DT BRAXTON KYLE (75 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Jaedin Lee, Raedyn Bruens, Jermaine Polk
LINEBACKERS
- MLB TY MORRIS (77 OVR)
- MLB MOSES WALKER (75 OVR)
- ROLB ABRAM WRIGHT (74 OVR)
- ROLB DJ MCCLARY (69 OVR)
- ROLB ISAIAH DELOATCH (66 OVR)
- MLB KAMAR ARCHIE (64 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Sean Allison, Joey Kopec, Tanner Raymond, MJ Johnson, John Insinga, Talibi Kaba
CORNERBACKS
- CB KEVIN LEVY (76 OVR)
- CB BRADLEE JONES (75 OVR)
- CB KEVYN HUMES (74 OVR)
- CB ZAHMIR DAWUD (74 OVR)
- CB SAGE CLAWGES (72 OVR)
- CB MICHAEL CLAYTON (71 OVR)
- CB DEVONTE ANDERSON (71 OVR)
- CB STEVEN MURRAY (69 OVR)
- CB LATRELL NOEL (67 OVR)
- CB JJ Conyers (67 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Mikey Munn, Cannon Marshall, Zilan Williams, Brandon Murray
SAFETIES
- SS KAJ SANDERS (79 OVR)
- FS CHRIS JOINES (75 OVR)
- SS MESSIAH TILSON (72 OVR)
- FS JESSE OFURIE (71 OVR)
- SS DK GILLEY (70 OVR)
- FS TARIQ HAYER (70 OVR)
- SS DAVOUN FUSE (69 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Isaiah Crumpler, Noah Shaw, Sebastian Cruz, RJ Wortman
SPECIALISTS
- K JAI PATEL (78 OVR)
- P JAKOB ANDERSON (77 OVR)
Scholarship players not in game: Dane Pizzaro
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