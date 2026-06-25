Every Rutgers Football player's rating in College Football 27

It’s that time of year again, as we are quickly approaching EA Sports release of their annual college football video game.

This year’s version of College Football 27 video game is expected to be released in mid-July and while we are still awaiting the release of player ratings, some of them have begun to leak out via social media.

Here at The Knight Report, we have decided to do put together a list of all the Rutgers Football players listed in the game, along with their new ratings.

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QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

Scholarship players not in game: Michael Higgins, DJ Howerton, Brady Owens

OFFENSIVE LINE

Scholarship players not in game: Isaiah Cook, Raynor Andrews, Justin Cesaire, Emir Stinette, Logan Anthony, Tyler Duell, Cameron Greene, Donovan Johnson, Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson, Jared Smith

EDGE RUSHERS

Scholarship players not in game: Miron Gurman, Wydeek Collier, Canaan Edwards, Reece Beck, Monte Keener

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Scholarship players not in game: Jaedin Lee, Raedyn Bruens, Jermaine Polk

LINEBACKERS

Scholarship players not in game: Sean Allison, Joey Kopec, Tanner Raymond, MJ Johnson, John Insinga, Talibi Kaba

CORNERBACKS

Scholarship players not in game: Mikey Munn, Cannon Marshall, Zilan Williams, Brandon Murray

SAFETIES

Scholarship players not in game: Isaiah Crumpler, Noah Shaw, Sebastian Cruz, RJ Wortman

SPECIALISTS

Scholarship players not in game: Dane Pizzaro



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