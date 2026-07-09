First ESPN FPI rankings reveal 2026 Rutgers win-loss projections and more

Rutgers Football checks in at No. 67 overall in ESPN’s first Football Power Index rankings for the 2026 season, with the Scarlet Knights the first team to dip into negative territory at -0.2 points. For reference, Ohio State sits atop the country at No. 1 with 28.7 total points, and the Big Ten places seven programs inside the metric’s Top 25 rankings.

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A quick glance at the schedule shows Rutgers will face nine teams ranked ahead of them this season…

That leaves just two opponents on the Scarlet Knights’ slate currently ranked behind them in No. 78 Boston College and No. 137 UMass. Howard doesn’t appear in these rankings, as the FPI only accounts for FBS programs.

The Football Power Index projects Rutgers Football to finish 5-7 this Fall, giving the Scarlet Knights a 40.6 percent chance at bowl eligibility via six or more wins, which would be the 107th-best odds in the country to reach that mark. Beyond that, the FPI also gives Rutgers just a 0.1 percent chance to win the Big Ten Conference and a 0.8 percent shot at reaching the College Football Playoff.

Turning to the resume metrics, Rutgers carries the 39th-toughest schedule in all of college football this season, a number that’s pretty consistent with what we’ve been saying here at The Knight Report all along. The schedule is missing heavyweights Ohio State and Oregon, but it’s still plenty demanding.

How do the ESPN FPI Rankings Work?

“The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”