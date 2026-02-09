Former Rutgers golfer Chris Gotterup holds off Hideki Matsuyama to win Phoenix Open

Former Rutgers and Oklahoma star golfer Chris Gotterup held off Hideki Matsuyama to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday afternoon. It was his fourth career PGA Tour win.

Gotterup was able to hold off Matsuyama, who was currently ranked No. 14 in the golf ranking, but was previously ranked as high as number two in the world. Gotterup won by one stroke, hitting a birdie in the first playoff hole.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native turned pro in 2022 and won his first PGA Tour event in Myrtle Beach back in May 2024, and since then, he has become a force on the tour winning the 2025 Scottish Open, the 2026 Sony Open and now the 2026 Phoenix Open.

“Once I got over the hump on Friday, I felt, at this point, it didn’t matter what I did in the past,” Gotteup said on CBS. “I feel like I’m a different player than I was a couple years ago. Yeah, I was just trying to keep myself in the mix, and obviously didn’t do a great job of that on Friday and Saturday, but today I felt like I did a great job of that, and just tried to lurk and ended up sneaking in a playoff, and to end up on top is awesome.”

Gotterup was an All-American at Rutgers before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior year for the 2021-22 season, where he won the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus award as the nation’s top golfer.

Gotterup is currently ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup rankings, just ahead of Scottie Scheffler and will likely participate in the Genesis Invitational from February 19th to the 22nd over in Pacific Palisades, California.