Former Rutgers golfer Chris Gotterup wins 2026 John Deere Classic

Former Rutgers and Oklahoma star golfer Chris Gotterup won the 2026 John Deere Classic on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a massive comeback after being down five-strokes to start his round on Sunday. It was his fifth career PGA Tour win and third this year, as Gotterup also won the Sony Open in January and the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

As mentioned before, Gotterup entered Sunday down five-strokes and played a bogey free round, while posting nine birdies to finish with a 62 on the scorecard and win the event.

Join The Knight Report now and get 50% off an annual subscription!

The 26-years old, who will be 27-years old later this month is a Little Silver, New Jersey native and turned pro back in 2022. He would go on to win his first PGA Tour event in Myrtle Beach back in May 2024, and since then, he has become a force on the tour winning the 2025 Scottish Open, the 2026 Sony Open, the 2026 Phoenix Open, and of course now the 2026 John Deere Classic.

“Yeah, I’d be lying if I said this year wasn’t a massive success,” Gotterup told PGATour.com. “Hopefully keep it going into the end of the year.”

Gotterup was an All-American at Rutgers before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior year for the 2021-22 season, where he won the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus award as the nation’s top golfer.

Gotterup is currently ranked No. 7 overall in the World Golf Rankings, moving up seven spots after the victory and is also No. 6 overall in the FedExCup rankings, behind Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa.

Next up for Gotterup, he will get right back to it this upcoming weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event will take place from July 9th to July 12th and it’s the same event that Gotterup won back in July 2025, where he beat out Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge.